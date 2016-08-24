Wednesday
No room for St Jeremy - Josh 379
Another completely off topic Corbyn cartoon - he is a bit of a gift really and I couldn't resist.
H/t to Marcus Leroux and The BBC
Reader Comments (156)
Corbyn, the guy who couldn't even organise a stunt without the cover-up going tits-up.
Off Topic Cartoon by Josh always welcome
Meanwhile back on topic a devastating EarthQuake rips through Italy. Many tragically killed injured and left homeless.
So the European Continental plate clashing with the Asian Continental plate ,so what's that doing to the sea level.
Bit difficult calculating polar ice melt water by standing up to your wast from an exotic Mediterranean sandy beach trying to record the height of the sea with a tape measure if the sea bed under your feet won't stay still.
Mean while back in Euro La La land Angela Merkel and President Hollande have done a Star Wars ish Darth Sideous Emperor Palpatine and created a European Union Super army. Should Owen Smith defeat Corbyn and May and become Prime Minister and cancels BREXIT and Blighty is back in the EU . Decide to piss off Putin and invade the Ukraine. Remember what happened to the last Labour Prime Minister that took our Country to War. See how that turned out.
Josh, excellent! With cartoonability like this, I hope Corbyn remains Leader of the Opposition for a long time.
Has Corbyn borrowed Pachauri's train driver hat?
This story has enabled Momentum's Public Relations experts to get over a clear message about double standards in public life. The public seem to appreciate it.
Is Corbyn being run by MI5? The titanic temper suggests that someone or some organisation has a major hold over him.
As background, he was the runt of the litter; 2 E's at A-level despite his mainly private education, and rebelled to become part of the 1970s Trotskyite scene, now being reincarnated under Momentum, for which read Militant Tendency. Therefore, MI5 has had 40 years to gather information about him and his associates.
golfCharlie you fail to recognise the head apparel of the Leninist leadership, as opposed to the mining hat of boy-yo Owen. How are you ever going to be able to vote for the right candidate? Is your £25 going to be wasted?
This morning I heard it said that the comrade should have been travelling by bus because only the rich can afford to use trains.
A new take on fellow travellers?
I think the People's Democratic Republic of Islington should be given Independence
' he is a bit of a gift really'
Extra 'f' surely?
Corby's on a train to nowhere, halfway down the line
He don't want to get there, but he needs time
He ain't sophisticated, nor well-educated
After all the hours he wasted, still he needs time.
Supertramp
Not if the Islington People's Democratic Republic have anything to do with it.
Actually, Smith is making him look quite the same choice.
Sane! Effiinfones!
I can't quite decide if the sticky note is on the chair, or if Corbynny is wearing the sticker on his back.
A "Kick Me" sign in posh words...
What else would he fake for a story?
Pathetic.
ssat the PDRI and IPDR are set for Mortal Combat. I predict a Democratic RIP for Labour, but innocent casualties and collateral damage should be minimal.
With Derek Hatton predicting on the BBC that Corbyn could win the next General Election, the UK can rest assured that Labour may not be large enough in the Commons to form a Shadow Cabinet, let alone Lead the Opposition. It would pose unusual Constitutional Issues if His/Her Majesty's Opposition were all Scottish Nationalists,
For what it's worth...
Why Earth is now brimming with life
Do you think they used any Gergis et al methodology in their star analysis - methods being so fully endorsed over at CA? Conclusions seem to be just as pointless.
What will they find to do with their time now - examine climate change on exoplanets and thereby deduce the presence of intelligent life? Climate change, wherever it occurs, cannot be natural can it?
But nice to know that we, and all other life on Earth, are so presumptuous
clipe 1:27 it seems the University of Oxford also employs physicists who are so convinced they have solved everything, they need to get involved in speculative guesswork.
This looks like an NEC issue......No Empty Chairs.
Was it general knowledge that you can use reserved seats once the train is under-way? I'd never heard this before.
What if the seat was reserved for a later leg of the journey?
Steveta_uk,
Providing you're not sat in the seat for the part of the journey that the seat ticket says it is reserved for, your welcome to occupy the space.
There were loads of seats for Jeremy's derriere. His problem is he spends more time talking out of it than sitting on it.
@GC
"Momentum's Public Relations experts to get over a clear message about double standards in public life."
Or triple. Or quadruple. The guy with the Peaky Blinders hair cut? The best (and only) description that comes to mind is 'thug'.
Everyone knows that British Trains are never overcrowded.
Whats Corbyn up to?
I'm in favour of nationalising the train service.
This sounds like a lot of responses from people who don't ride the train. If you think the train is going to be full you wouldn't take a seat you will be kicked out of at the next station as you would have lost your place on the floor by then. Also you do tend to look for a group of seats that will fit your entire party when you first get on. Seems a pretty standard thing he did here.
@ Rob Burton
you do tend to look for a group of seats that will fit your entire party when you first get on
Well, that will be a lot easier after the next general election!
How to you prepare people for let's say a return to pre 1970 ~ energy balances?
That is oil and solid fuel doing basic work again, with little Nat gas, nuclear or diffuse renewables.....that grew up during the inflationary oil period.
What political figure wants this job?
So many people have a stake in the racetrack economy.
It will not be easy politically or socially.
Rob Burton:
I think I agree with Carswell about nationalising rail:
It's de facto operating as a nationalised railway already.
Neil Kinnock holds the UK Record for longest serving Leader of the Opposition. This is what he had to say about Militant
"I'll tell you what happens with impossible promises. You start with far-fetched resolutions. They are then pickled into a rigid dogma, a code, and you go through the years sticking to that, outdated, misplaced, irrelevant to the real needs, and you end in the grotesque chaos of a Labour council – a Labour council – hiring taxis to scuttle round a city handing out redundancy notices to its own workers ...
I am telling you, no matter how entertaining, how fulfilling to short-term egos – you can't play politics with people's jobs and with people's services or with their homes."
With the support of Momentum, Corbyn intends to discredit Kinnock's record of achievement.
"Next time team we bring Diane, she'll send everybody scuttling off to the quiet carriage"
ACK 12:24 How much open space does Jeremy Corbyn need when travelling with Diane Abbott?
An open letter to Jeremy Corbyn on child abuse
On May 30th 1995 the Independent reported that: “The Labour Borough (of Islington) has finally put its hands up. Last week an independent report confirmed that pimps, paedophiles and pornographers had for years preyed on children in Islington's homes.” The reporters highlights the inaction of the council and notes that: “Some social workers met Islington Labour MP Jeremy Corbyn begging him to influence the council, then still denying everything. Soon after, I met him. He did make inquiries but was reassured. There the matter rested.”
You might wish to read, if you have not had the time already, the superb speech made by Ann Clwyd in the House of Commons last Thursday in which she painstakingly explained the insidious role of insurance companies in ensuring that councils’ refused and refuse to accept liability or responsibility for children they looked after, including in North Wales, but which can also be extended to my own in Nottinghamshire and nearby Nottingham.
Perhaps most worrying of all are the implications of your question to the Home Secretary on November 3rd 2014.You stated that ‘Finally in my own borough of Islington there have been complaints about Islington children’s homes in the past and the council has investigated them.’ This statement at first glance is non contentious. However on reflection is an extraordinary statement considering the representations made to you in the past that the council was in fact covering up abuse and not listening to the survivors, issues you were challenged on at the time.
http://www.mann4bassetlaw.com/an_open_letter_to_jeremy_corbyn_on_child_abuse
John McDonnell ‘Ignored’ Whistleblower’s Paedophile Claims
By Miles Goslett | 3:51 am, April 19, 2016
Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell is at the centre of a new row after claims he ignored allegations of a paedophile scandal involving Nottinghamshire City and County Councils.
A former employee of the Labour-led councils has told Heat Street she informed McDonnell about what she believes was the high-level cover-up of sex abuse in Nottinghamshire.
She said McDonnell failed to act despite being able to use his position as a senior Labour MP to look into the allegations.
Embarrassingly for McDonnell, the national child sex abuse inquiry, chaired by Lowell Goddard, has subsequently begun investigating both Nottinghamshire councils, raising questions about the frontbencher’s judgment.
Joni Cameron-Blair has provided an audio recording of the occasion when she told McDonnell her concerns – but a spokesman has denied that McDonnell ignored them.
Ms Cameron-Blair said this happened when she attended a meeting for public sector whistleblowers in March 2015.
The meeting, organised by the charity Compassion In Care (CIC), took place in a committee room in the Palace of Westminster.
http://heatst.com/uk/john-mcdonnell-ignored-whistleblowers-paedophile-claims/
***************************
Tom Watson launched a withering, personal attack on a prominent victim of child abuse, The Telegraph can disclose.
Mr Watson, the Labour deputy leader, criticised the victim, who had been repeatedly raped by his teachers at boarding school, in a message he posted on the internet.
In the same message, Mr Watson also turned on the original source of his now notorious allegation that he had “clear intelligence suggesting a powerful paedophile network linked to Parliament and No 10”.
Under fire: Tom Watson criticised a survivor of abuse in a message on Twitter
The disclosure will deeply embarrass Mr Watson, who last week refused to apologise to Parliament over calling Lord Brittan 'evil’, and instead insisted that “the survivors of child abuse have been belittled and ridiculed for too long”.
But Mr Watson is now accused of doing just that in a posting on Twitter. In it he wrote: “He may be a survivor but macfadyen appears a narcissistic bully.”
The Telegraph can disclose the tweet refers to Ian McFadyen, a prominent campaigner against institutional child abuse. Mr McFadyen, who waived his right to anonymity as a victim to highlight abuse, was raped during his time at Caldicott Boys’ preparatory School in Buckinghamshire.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/politics/tom-watson/11938306/Tom-Watson-attacks-child-abuse-victim-in-online-rant.html
golfCharlie. Reputedly Jeremy had his wife travellng with him on the train (anyone see her?) So the answer to your question about Ms Abbott is probably best measured temporally rather that spacially. If she went on an earlier one, that might explain the crowding on his train.
@Jamspid +1
@Josh said "completely off topic cartoon" ..but not mate is does directly connect to the topics of Global Warming and Energy policy that this blog mainly talks about. How ?
...Cos there is ONE true Real World, but we too here often come against people who give us false realities thru PR tricks. It's a re-occurring angle here that we are often disassembling propaganda stunt, after propaganda stunt stunt constructed by GreenBlob trying to push their own dogmatic agenda. (point #1 PR Trickery and false realities)
#2 Likewise we see how NOT honest they are with their certainty about their own holy dogma, that they will try any trick, on the justification that it's so important.."by any means necessary" is a valid approach.
and here we have Team Corbyn doing exactly that constructing a false reality that the evil train company is so bad, that after taking money to transport our "poor hapless man of the people hero", he ends up forced to site on the floor.
Just like the holy Virgin Mary has to make do with a manger in a stable.
... The holy Virgin Corbyn has to make do with a space on the floor he's so humble.
..Well until the video came along entitled "Carry On on the Virgin Express"
#3 That the media is complicit in such stunts. Journalists were there, but it was only when Virgin released it's own CCTV that the true story emerged.
stewgreen 3:37 in addition...
Corbyn has tried to distance himself from Momentum, and PR stunts.
Virgin has caught him lying with his pants down.
Stew
Jeremy Corbyn has the same Initials as Jesus Christ
Unfortunately he's not the Messiah or a Very Naughty Boy he's a prick
But he does get out his bath to have a piss
https://ia800400.us.archive.org/BookReader/BookReaderImages.php?zip=/12/items/cartesianeconomi00sodd/cartesianeconomi00sodd_jp2.zip&file=cartesianeconomi00sodd_jp2/cartesianeconomi00sodd_0019.jp2&scale=4&rotate=0
Stewgreen. And may have released that CCTV illegally moreover. Also what is the story behind the other travellers who were reported to be sitting on the floor alongside JC?
Does anybody really believe JC got on the train with the prior intention of making a political point. Much more likely he couldn't find a pair of empty, unreserved seats when passing through the train. Sat on the floor and was filmed doing so. He then made the absolutely stupid mistake of making it political. If you watch the film footage you can see its an afterthought. Everything before that was reasonable comment. Spun one way it's - those evil train operators, sell too many tickets and don't provide enough seats, disgusting; spun another its - what a success, trains are full, not running half empty and making losses. Everything's politics, and creating spin is a growth industry.
Corbyn was wrong to try to make political capital out of a commonday experience, but Branson, to me, is equally stupid to make the spat personal. A short, dignified statement from Virgin Trains would have been better. To bluster that trains are not overcrowded on occasion (and sometimes frequently) is equally stupid. How many thousands of travellers did he offend? I used to travel that line, and didn't always get a seat.
Everybody with a interest in the current entropy should read Soddys Cartesian economics, specifically pages 28 to 29. ( see above)
Starting with " Wealth is a flow and cannot be saved "
The IEA produces energy balance sheet graphs of countries 1971 to 2013.
Ireland is as always perhaps the most dramatic example
Approx half of all oil inputs in 1971 went into heavy fuel oil.
Now the great bulk of (increased)inputs goes into diesel and kerosene.
Economics has failed because it is not a hard science.
Despite the brave efforts of the few to highlight it's absurdity it continues to take its toll.
"The efforts of the financier & monied person to make life a balance sheet with its debit and credit sides in agreement ( infact they are not) are untrue to nature"
Soddy
We are dealing with people who inisist on using epicycles to tell us lies about the true mechanics of things.
Economics remains in the pre- Copernican era, obviously out of self interest by the monetary priesthood.
The politics designed to obscure it's workings is a joke.
@ACK I never suggested it was a premeditated stunt, just that PR try to spin every situation to their advantage.
If there is a proper explanation then JC would have given it at an the later press conference instead of speaking like Vicky Pollard "yes but, yes but I waz looking for 2 seats together, to sit with my wife "
It's just a spin out of control similar to the Swimmer Locke in Rio. '
'Tell us about a scary moment' ..'when a gun was pointed at us' ..'when was that?'..'em, em we were getting robbed' (once he said that he couldn't go back , could he ?)
"may have released that CCTV illegally" says who ?
The TV blurred everyone elses faces and JC's is shown cos hes a public figure and exposing him is in the public interest.
The only harmed party could be JC ..and he would be unlikely to sue.
Latest news : see the power of JC, in revenge for being wronged his father God sent a rock under Richard Branson's mountain bike wheel
Stewgreen
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2016/08/23/corbyn_lied_virgin_trains_lied_harambe_died/
"And these are not, observe, merely moral or pathetic attributes of riches, which the seeker of riches may, if he chooses, despise; they are, literally and sternly, material attributes of riches, depreciating or exalting, incalculably, the monetary signification of the sum in question. One mass of money is the outcome of action which has created, - another, of action which has annihilated, — ten times as much in the gathering of it; such and such strong hands have been paralyzed, as if they had been numbed by operations hindered; this and the other false direction given to labour, and lying image of prosperity set up, on Dura plains dug into seven-times-heated furnaces. That which seems to be wealth may in verity only be the gilded index of far-reaching ruin; a wrecker's handful of coin gleaned from the beach to which he has beguiled an argosy; a camp-follower's bundle of rags unwrapped from the breasts of goodly soldiers dead; the purchase-pieces of potter's fields, wherein shall be buried together the citizen and the stranger."
Ruskin
ACK & stwegreen,
it would appear that Virgin Trains broke Corbyn's Human Rights in publicising CCTV footage of him lying on camera for political publicity purposes whilst he defamed the services of Virgin Trains.
Corbyn now wants to "move on" from this error of judgement. Branson is no stranger to publicity stunts, and his PR Team has won the first round. Obviously Branson does not want re-Nationalisation of the railways on the political agenda, but the Rail Unions do.
Momentum are after a "miners strike" to paralyse the country, but there are no miners, and the wind does not need a strike, to "not blow" when required.
The RMT Rail Union backs Corbyn. I wonder whether "the wrong sort of leaves on the line" will disrupt any of the Autumn party political conferences?
http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=kwWoFVr9n9M
Soros speaking some truth in 2008.
"Forclosures.... you cannot do without, as that gives mortgages their value "
Think about that for a second.
The financier does not see the supposed physical value of the property - he see collateral seizure.
Your piece of the pie.
Collateral seizure is the true driver of inflation and not the money supply.
Inflation subsequently fuels the racetrack economy.
The movement of oil out of the human production / consumption sphere and into the giant orbiting spinning wheel.
Dork. The financier - and socialist...
A socialist is merely a capitalist ( scarce money) manager.
He redistributes the scarce money via the tax system.
The financier is the beneficiary of these scarce money operations.
Corbyn will no doubt give us another version of a MMT war economy that will again throw us against the walls of thermodynamics causing extreme rationing as a consequence.
But the Tories are doing that anyway so why bother?
Ps - follow the logic of Soros, if the value of a countries capital base is artificially inflated by collateral seizure operations then the wealth of the country is now most likely very insignificant now.
Just to add, Soddy was very very hard on Douglas
Soddys strongpoint was thermodynamics and not money operations.
He accuses Douglas of engaging in usury via other means but the Douglas scheme results in prices equal to national income and therefore cannot be usurious.
Dork. Frederick Soddy's strongpoint was not thermodynamics, but radioactivity. Even though you commonly mention him and his economics sideline, perhaps you don't know enough about Soddy as you think.
Quick, get in a needless and ineffective jab to prove your boxing ability.
You just might win Olympic gold despite getting battered from ear to ear and from corner to corner.
I was of course talking about his later life focus on economics.
@ACK said "(Virgin) may have released that CCTV illegally moreover"Virgin haven't released any "individuals’ personal data" so it's not a "severe case" so how can there be "enforcement action" ?
but your linked article says
"The ICO's CCTV Code of Practice notes"
So that is a code not a law
BTW in the comments I see
"He reserved a seat on the previous train, but missed it becasue he was talking to the public"
So hedidn't even have a proper ticket
Virgin used to have the reputation for malicious penalties for people who got on the wrong train (R4 prog with Tom Wrigglesworth and the granny)