'Tiny the Turbine'
It might not look like it has been a busy summer but I've been beavering away on a follow up to the Subisdy Sam story produced earlier in the year. Today we are launching 'Tiny the Turbine' written by Lyndsey Ward and illustrated by me.
Lyndsey writes:
Tiny the Turbine is a story that really is for children. Following Subsidy Sam’s release it was clear that there was a need for something that would help children understand the negative impacts of large scale wind developments. Happily Josh agreed and we have worked together to produce this second story specifically for children. Subsidy Sam is a dark tale but Tiny the Turbine is a moral and uplifting story and shows that it is possible to succeed in fighting against the bad things in life no matter how daunting it may seem.
If you head over to this page on the Cartoons by Josh website you can download the story and, if you haven't yet, donate something - all funds greatly appreciated - please share on social media and generally spread the word - that would also be greatly appreciated!
Many thanks,
Reader Comments (26)
Well done Lyndsey and Josh. What is needed now is to get it into the hands of children.
That should be simple – just tell them they should keep well away from it.
A Highland cow, hint hint.
Tiny looks like a cross between a pimpernel and a pixie. It must be magic because it spins even though shielded by a big tree.
The ending with the tank spoils the story completely. The evil windfarmers, supported by greens and stupid politicians should have won, thereby leaving the reader reader to ask: "Mommy, why do you not do to stop this?"
Lyndsey and Josh thank you for your hard work.
Niels, Tanks were parked on the lawns of Planning Departments, by professionally mobilised armies of windfarm lobbyists.
