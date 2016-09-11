Sunday
Sep112016
by Josh
The London Conference - Josh 380
Sep 11, 2016 Josh
You might have read about 'The London Conference on Climate Change: Science and Geoethics' organised by Nils-Axel Mörner. It was two days of scientific presentations and discussions. I managed to be there for around half of the talks, which were fascinating although sometimes quite technical, and drew some cartoon notes.
Day 1 - click the image for a larger version
Day 2 - click the image for a larger version
Reader Comments (10)
Gosh Josh. You wait around for ages for one cartoon, then more than a dozen come along together.
Was the Bish there?
J: Sadly, no. Hopefully next time.
As I wrote at WUWT, I love Josh's cartoons but I have a particularly soft spot for his tooned notes. Not only do they make complicated issues more digestible but they add an upbeat element to the debate. Who wouldn't prefer Josh's chirpy chappy of a planet Earth to the warmists whiney old Gaia?
Excellent work Josh
Cheers
I'm sorry I couldn't attend.
(I had planned to go, but about a fortnight ago was struck down by some mysterious illness and ended up spending five nights in hospital covered in spots and am still recovering)
The possibility that this unprecedented period of normality may be replaced by a normal cooler period is not unprecedented.
As all the panic measures to reduce CO2 emissions, have not reduced CO2 emissions, and have had no effect on the climate, should we have a panic rush to continue doing nothing, with the utmost urgency? With all the coal mines closed, we will all have to do something energetic to stay warm.
Brilliant.
Anyone know where the proceedings are going to be posted (and when)?
Tony.
An opportunity missed there. Surely Oliver Manuel is 'Family Guy'?
Four Studies Find ‘No Observable Sea-Level Effect’ From Man-Made Global Warming
“Scientists who have recently attempted to detect an anthropogenic signal in regional sea level rise trends have had to admit that there is ‘no observable sea-level effect of anthropogenic global warming’,” Richard points out, listing four peer-reviewed studies published this year that have all come to the same conclusion.
http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/barbara-hollingsworth/4-peer-reviewed-studies-find-no-observable-sea-level-effect-man
Good day everybody my name is Nelson Mac am from Canada but few years back i was financially strained i rushed to my bank to apply for a loan to start up my business but i was denied by my bank because of my credit score and they could not help and due to my desperation i was scammed by several online lenders who promised to help me but at the end i was scam i lost my money and my hope because i was so frustrated, One day when i was going through the internet again i found one lender call Mr Larry Scott i thought to give it a try one more time to my biggest surprise he was able to lend me a secure loan totally the amount of $200,0000 for the first time in my life i realize that there are few lender who don't scam people his name is Mr Larry Scott i will advice any body that are in need of loan to contact him with his Email (scottlarry816@gmail.com) he can be able to help you because he was a God sent to me this year and i will never forget him for the help he render to me.
God bless him
Nelson Mac