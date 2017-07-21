Friday
Jul212017
by Josh
Climate Politics as Manichean Paranoia by Roger Pielke Jr
Jul 21, 2017 Climate: RP Jnr GWPF Josh Politicians
Last night Roger Peilke Jr gave a superb talk, hosted by The Global Warming Policy Foundation, on Climate change politics. It was timely, challenging and positive. I will post the video links when they are available but you can read a Twitter version of the talk here. My cartoon notes are below and click the image for a larger version.
The GWPF video of the talk
Posted by Josh
Reader Comments (50)
First! :)
Your link didn't work for me. I used http://www.thegwpf.org/
Is Administrator Pruitt going to appoin Josh to
the Red Team or the Blue?
http://www.realclimate.org/index.php/archives/2017/07/red-teamblue-team-day-1/
Global warming is a preposterous scam a dog wouldn't swallow. Pielke Jr is the sensible, little boy who thinks we should all be nice to each other and sort out our differences. I don't agree.
It based on the untenable belief that climate 'scientists' are intelligent, honest, decent individuals pursuing the truth about the earth's long term climate. Nothing could be further from the truth. Climategate exposed them as a bunch of cheating, low life critters who couldn't be trusted to collect dinner money in an infant's school. Josh's adjustocene cartoon brilliantly nails one of their silly frauds to the wall .
You cannot sensibly debate with liars. Everything they contend is an egregious fabrication of reality. Bob Ward couldn't be written into a Batman film. He's too slimy, brazenly dishonest and he's 100% bought and paid for by $100 billion carbon trader Jeremy Grantham who wrote 'Global warming will be the most important investment issue for the foreseeable future'.
I admire Pielke's intelligence and bravery but my new favourite, sensible swot is Hermione Granger.
An article published yesterday
The BAZ calls the whole media handling “an abuse of science”.
The Basel, Switzerland-based Swiss daily writes that professor Fritz Vahrenholt decided to examine how the results of the British study morphed into spectacular reports of a “greening” Antarctica in the media. According to Vahrenholt,, and entire series of errors was committed by the scientists.
The first major error the media made was making the three tiny islands located near the tip of the Antarctic peninsula where the study took place look as if they were talking about all of Antarctica.
The BaZ:
Vahrenholt said that would be like making an increase in fires on a British island into the headline: ‘Europe is burning!'”
The second mistake, the German professor points out, is the media claim that the area of study did not suddenly turn green and that there’s been moss and plants on the islands “for hundreds of years” already
continues at
http://notrickszone.com/2017/07/21/swiss-daily-german-scientist-slam-reporting-u-of-exeter-antarctic-findings-an-abuse-of-science/#sthash.FA2FySXb.SvBSf8Qi.dpbs
You don't play their game,
Abide by its Saul Alinsky Rules,
- Unless you are fools.
Beth.
It's no game
Rules are for fools,
- Unless you are sissies
Alan,
The Marquess of Queensberry
In fights, paradoxically, wanted
Rules and a fair referee.
Beth
The Marquees was
I guees
A scottish sissie.
Alan,
Not quite, rather
a huntin,' fishin',
shootin' 'n fightin'
scottishMarquess.
Say,
'Sissiness,'
a robust word,
defying the
prissiness
of political
correctness.
:)
I went and very much enjoyed the talk. I left though still unsure about what we the little people could do about this elitist agenda.
I left though convinced of how nasty the warmist community is and yet how weak their position is.
Has Martin considered moving to Oklahoma, and running for Attorney General?
Ah, Russell, illic 'hic per exemplum hoc postulato. :)
@esmiff Jul 22, 2017 at 7:01 AM
That was Antarctic
... But now BBC Shukman is pushing greening Greenland
"Sea level warning as Greenland darkens" (not a hyberbolic headline at all)
Stewgreen. Much talk in that programme about algae proliferating because of increasing summer temperatures (the dreaded global warming!). Unfortunately there is this -
https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2016/06/15/summer-temperature-trends-in-greenland/
stewgreen
Thanks,
"This means that the average sea level would rise around the world by about seven metres, more than 20ft, if it all melted.
That is why Greenland, though remote, is a focus of research which has direct relevance to major coastal cities as far apart as Miami, London and Shanghai and low-lying areas in Bangladesh and parts of Britain".
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-40686984
Roughly 97% of British parents would have grounded Shukman for 5 years for scaremongering on that scale. .
This is a better quote from the Antarctic article (which shows how the insidious relationship between bad science and terrible journalism can be used to seriously mislead).
"Cooling since 2000
Another deceptive claim made is that the area has been warming, but the study examined the temperatures over periods ranging from 1950 to 2000. “Why not use the temperature data up to the present?” Vahrenholt asks. Looking at the complete temperature chart provided by the BaZ and Vahrenholt, one finds that summers in the the area of study have in fact been COOLING since before 2000!
Vahrenholt tells the BaZ that it’s clear why the study stopped at the year 2000: because that endpoint was purposely selected to produce the greatest rate of warming. And depending on which datasets are examined: “from 1999 to 2014 the Antarctic Peninsula even cooled at half a degree per decade”. Something that the British study simply left out.
http://notrickszone.com/2017/07/21/swiss-daily-german-scientist-slam-reporting-u-of-exeter-antarctic-findings-an-abuse-of-science/#sthash.FA2FySXb.Yhmpz5pZ.dpbs
Then we have Gove jumping on the CAGW hoax bandwagon with his ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2040. A simple calculation shows that more energy is expended on road transport than the entire existing UK electricity generation capacity (using UK figures for petrol: 30mpg average, 44kWh/gallon).
True, electric cars are much more efficient than internal combustion engined cars at the level of the car, but that neglects the losses in the chain from generation, to Grid, to charger, to battery, to the electric motor. We are on a knife edge with existing electricity demand as it is, hence STOR. So we already know we will have to build generation capacity to make the existing system reliable, build more to replace the Coal plants that are being closed, and build to replace old plant.
Along comes Gove with his bonkers plan that entails doubling our generation capacity (from that built up over many decades) in only 23 years (35 years if you allow a 12 year life for the last ic cars). Actually it will be much less than 35 years - who is going to buy ic cars in the last few years up to the ban? We cannot build Nuclear fast enough, and Wind is unreliable, so it has to be Gas. Or Coal. Then the Grid will have to be beefed up too.
So the bulk of the implied pollution reduction is lost. And the overall efficiency is only similar. All for a truly enormous cost (£600 billion or more?) that makes HS2 look like a bargain and leaving the EU a walk in the park.
None of it is science and most of it is not even politics. It is a distasteful scramble for funds by third rate Tech's in fourth rate university departments. If they lose the funds they go back to being what they really are. Just like the Shukmans and Harrabins, without the Climate scam they drop instantly back into the obscurity from which they came and which they so richly deserve.. Then the politicians climb on board because they can virtue signal with no penalty. Gove :" ban petrol cars in 2040" long after alzheimers has claimed him if it has not already. Clark: "giant renewable batteries all over the UK" What is his next trick....giant white rabbits out of giant top hats? When you hear these idiots talking about the Paris climate junket as though letting the Chinese and Indians do what they like for the next 15 years and beyond is somehow going to save the World you really get down to the level of deluded fools and charlatans. It is a shame our current government has to share the one brain cell between them. I cannot see anyone on the horizon with enough sense to run a hot dog stand let alone a country.
Beth Cooper, marry , 'tis mincing malchio.
Oh goodie - a cryptic utterance from foam-man (to ignore with extreme prejudice)0.
Lay bets upon his next incarnation - seitz, russell or even russell seitz.
@ supertroll
Nope his latest incarnation is a Hobgoblin. Heavily disguised of course but - like everything he does - just makeup.
Seitz the incarrnation - Hobgoblin
Brain fart!
Brain fart!
Oh welcome back Ayla, it has been much too long.
But still your utterances perplex, confuse and ambiguate!
Not as bewildering as this trauma inducing video!!!
Watching just the first 10 minutes felt as if my very soul was being doused with denial acid.
Ayla might I prescribe some slaked lime to neutralize your acidic temperament and soak up unwanted and damaging carbon dioxide? Contentment will soon follow.
The connected LNG traders again pushing for a regasification plant in Cork.
The waste involved in this trade is gigantic.
If we balanced net national income with prices then the waste would be exposed .
Two oldies but goodies (Ayla and the Dorkmeister) reappear on the same day! You couldn't be related could you? Both been hibernating together?
All of these Byzantine efforts of the British state is designed to manage the disastrous post corn laws capitalist concentration "free trade" experiment-the middle way speaker is not correct because he appears balanced!!!
The mistake of the speaker is to take the surface of the debate as being somhow grounded in physical reality.
Well sadly the bedrock of his argument is simply incorrect -eh its a game people - the game never changes-to raise prices higher then income.
Rational "balanced" people do not like economic growth -only unbalanced puritans favour pointless wasteful growth.
Again capitalism is the enforcement of structural bankruptcy so as to insure servitude. Typically you witness a money center and colony /plantation engaged in so called free trade which is in reality forced trade. Always and everywhere the colony is prevented from issuing script.
Summer reading suggestion : The Air Loom Gang
A cracker.
The oligarchy will always choose a war on France or Climate.
Then again Dork maybe paranoid & delusional.
@ supertroll you say Both been hibernating together?
Well the Dork comes from Hibernia so you could say that he is in his permanent state ...but Ayla ...couldn't guess what it is. Could be anything.
Supertroll - don't think the slaked lime will do her any good - there could be other remedies but as long as she only visits the Dork and keeps in Hibernia you should be safe.
Supertroll enjoy while is lasts a union of heavenly bodies
Doug's dyslexia is showing - the Hobgoblin Network is purely NZ based
http://www.hobgoblin.org.nz
Well I was working like a dog for 3 months in a monstrous gardening project which morphed into a construction thingy- machinery was absent given the steepness of slope,the nature of the job and most critically the absence of money.
I no longer have the soft hands of Toby Young(a apparent expert on hard work)
Cork has mostly lost its oldest urban wood (Yew understory)
But we have yet another victory for mercantilism as now tourists have perhaps the best view of the city.
Needless to say I deposited myself in Kerry for a month so as to drink myself sober - thereby washing myself clean of the accumulated stench of multiyear enforced rationing/ scarcity.
I am now back into hibernation/ internet mode ( think Red Dwarf & its journey through Space&Time)
Old VV just can't help coming back here - is there something in the water under that bridge - can't by Ayla - and I don't really think the owl gives a hoot for poor ol VV so......is it you Ratty ...under that bridge? Jus' askin' no offence intended..
VV must like this bridge – or owls
Kleinefeldmaus. Good effort, but I don't see our Ayla - a halo of light around the moon.
Do you think VV deliberately falsified his pollution tests?;
Supertroll
I just settled for the moon for Ayla - rings were a bit tricky - as for VV - god knows - he is deliberately obscure - so falsification goes with that - I think. But he's wrong about hobgoblins in NZ - the indigenous folk ate them before we came - unfortunately.
There is a monster scam / bust brewing.
Irelands gross fixed capital formation is currently double that of the 2007 high -it spiked in a matter of months at least in inflationary monetary terms.
The Boys of Brazil.....sorry Dublin Castle changed the way national accounts calculates deprecation beginning in the 2015 accounts and following through into this summers 2016 accounts. If you remember deprecation suddenly doubled in one year.
The boys blame R&D writeoffs but I suspect this is inside deception so as to somhow balance the books.
Official domestic deprecation remains suspiciously subdued but personal consumtion is on the rise -hint the deprecation is hidden in personal consumption which is not really consumption at all, we are seeing a rise of maintenance inputs.
Supertoll
You shamed me into it - Found Ayla
Supertroll enjoy while is lasts a union of heavenly bodies
John Turmel the engineer was again ejected from a Ontario municipal election meeting recently where they proposed to spend 30million or something on carbon reduction measures.
YouTube The King of the Paupers & open the most recent video "Morons idiots & clowns"
Its hilarious.
Dork
If I try to find that as you describe there is no such video there. Post a link is better.
https://youtu.be/QVU6IwUAug4
https://youtu.be/QVU6IwUAug4
@Jul 29, 2017 at 11:52 AM | Unregistered CommenterBudgie
You say
So the bulk of the implied pollution reduction is lost. And the overall efficiency is only similar. All for a truly enormous cost (£600 billion or more?) that makes HS2 look like a bargain and leaving the EU a walk in the park.
Leaving the EU is a walk in the park I'll say it is. The UE has been conned by the likes of that idiot Al Gore and led down the garden path by that arch sucker Merkel. Since when was co2 a pollutant? Sure the particulates in smoke are but that has long been solved as a problem. However it is plain that neither wind power nor solar energy can come anywhere near providing a replacement for coal or natural gas.But the windmills in particular are destroying the landscape for so little gain.
So as the cartoon shows both Gore and Merkel are naked.
And for that matter so too are any UK politician that 'bullcraps' along these lines to the British public. All they are doing is reducing the energy efficiency of this country and costing the poor more to keep warm.
Gore’s crap has led to Merkel’s energy madness – both naked
@ E Smiff
You say You cannot sensibly debate with liars. Everything they contend is an egregious fabrication of reality.
How True
but then Ayla puts in this rejoinder Brain Fart
Don't know about whom she was referring to be committing this incredible cerebral act - but perhaps she might prefer a diet of the crap that Al Gore likes to serve up. I believe he has made another movie - an abject failure from all accounts.
Wonder why.
Gore’s Therapy
Leaving the EU....
British nationalism is a oxymoron.
As the Uk is a proto EU
We can see today the true colours of the Brexit crowd.
They wish to endlessly repeat the post corn "reform" period further increasing the population density of these islands.
However this policy requires resupply from some colony, any colony.
Meanwhile in the British financial conduit that is Ireland has vommited out one of the greatest national accouncy scams of all time.
Refer to the Cso statistical release (21 October 2016)
Estimates of the capital stock of fixed assets 2015
Gross capital stock of fixed assets increased from 756.4 billion euro to 1087.9 billion in one year.
Allowing for depreciation the net stock of "Assets" increased by 89% between 2010 and 2015 following a decline of 20% between 2007 & 2010.
The problem for the natives....they cannot afford these "assets"
Hence a crash of native family formation and subsequent replacement by more willing wage slaves
It's not just R&D depreciation that has been suppressed.
It's the entire transport section (refer to consumption of fixed capital)
The cities massive credit subsidy of the airline industry has costs.
Kerosene previously used for more basic consumption is bring used to hang together the euro and world wage slave market.
This is why we witness the massive inputs going into oil alternatives such as Lng.
The oil is being purposely wasted in the racetrack / scarcity economy.
Who can look at Irelands absurd national accounts and not think of Frederick Soddys prophetic words
"Wealth is a flow and it cannot be saved. Spent it must be as it accrues, whether on consumption or on capital outlay designed to produce future wealth.
As regards the first, life is consumption from the cradle to the grave, consumption of that pristine flow of energy we owe to the sun.
The efforts of the financier and monied person to make life a balance -sheet with its debit and credit sides in agreement are untrue to nature.
..........
As regards the second, capital expenditure, even though it is designed to increase the flow of wealth and admittedly, over a certain natural period which is not infinite, it does achieve this object, it is expenditure as much as the other.
The river of wealth is thus divided, but a part is metered carefully and recorded as a accumulation of capital indebtedness (the witnessed inflation of Irelands "Assets") against the community......................the larger the revenue and the greater the flow above that required for immediate consumption, the greater the debts incurred by the community and the impossibility of their ever bring repaid.
Meanwhile, though real wealth rots if stored ( Irish housing stock?), the meter readings spontaneously bear interest and increase as infinitum..."
".so too are any UK politician that 'bullcraps' along these lines"
The wingless groundbat's wish was answered last month :
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2017/07/new-press-office-head-to-lead-recycling.html