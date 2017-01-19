Thursday
The BBC was worried about primates this morning. Apparently loss of forest habitat means that our hairy cousins are facing the threat of extinction. Professor Jo Setchell is quoted in the piece as the woman with the answer though:
"...don't buy tropical timber, don't eat palm oil"
But burning palm oil to create energy seems to be fine with the good professor (and presumably the BBC's journalist, Victoria Gill) because it doesn't even warrant a mention.
Greens trashing the environment. Again.
Reader Comments (13)
I'm still waiting for someone to name a single green policy which has not had serious adverse impact on the environment. I have no problem with bio-diesel in principle, I used to make it myself, but the destruction of rain forest to make way for palm oil plantations is an abomination.
A green suit wearing corporatist remains a corporatist.
Most likely you will not see this suit in the Canadian backwoods with tarp and knife or farming a small patch of land somewhere in the west of these Isles.
Again there is 3 types of Greens
The loverand user of wild places.
The small agrarian
And unfortunately the corporatist agent.
The modern origins of the green movement most likely stems from the inter war Kibbo Kift - in reaction to modern Industrial warfare.
It has changed radically over the years.
Now moulded into a scarcity religion of almost unlimited scope and ambition.
Bloke down the pub
+1
It's my experience in West Africa that the local kleptocrats like palm oil since it's largely an export with little or no domestic market the cultivation of which is often managed by foreigners - and they can predate a slice of the action with little effort.
Beats growing food in their estimation I think.
The squawking hypocrites like Jo Setchell and Victoria Gill will tut disapprovingly at palm oil on the quinoa.
Could the BBC do a programme about all the harm done by Palm Oil production, and why there has been an upsurge in demand?
Yes I thought the same but included other biomass projects as a reason for tropical rain forest clearances. Funnily enough when I was almost a founder member of WWF (I left when it became a strong activist for the AGW agenda) my main reason for joining was to support efforts to stop loss of rain forest. Of course WWF has been almost totally ineffective on this subject. By the way please note that if Victoria was my daughter (she is most certainly not) my guess is that she would be telling a wholly different story probably closer to the stories that can be accessed at various places including: http://www.rogerhelmermep.co.uk/books-which-tell-a-different-story/
A bit off-topic, I know, but I am wondering about future possibilities, and this blog is a good one for gathering ideas....
I assume that most people here would agree that an important response to global warming alarmism is to establish agreement on the science. If the alarmists make all the running, they have a track record of producing papers to justify any green policy they like - often at very short notice, simply by torturing the data...
So one Trump policy sceptics should be arguing for is for funds to address some of the more questionable aspects of 'global warming' science, and substitute real science for them. My question is: What should these be?
It would be nice to have a high-quality set of ground temperature readings. It would be great to have an extensive study of the troposphere funded, to determine if there really IS a hot-spot. One of my lighter thoughts is to fund a conference/colloquium on the topic of 'What is the ideal temperature for the Earth' - which would force alarmists to justify why they think the Little Ice Age is optimal for human survival.....
Any further ideas?
Dodgy Geezer
The more remote sensing of the earth, climate, cloud, cosmic radiation the better. The work done by Jasper Kirkby and Henrik Svensmark should be better funded and their results not constained by the Geen Blob.
Peter F Gill, I did some voluntary work for WWF in 1980/1 (?) ish. I can't see that it achieved anything to save the panda at all, but it raised money and the profile of WWF.
Growing Palm Oil represents the worst form of slash and burn agriculture, that I thought the WWF (and others) were against, back in 1980. It now also involves slashing and burning land already producing food.
Demand for Palm Oil is contrived by people in conference suites that they probably had to fly to. It must be more ecological for people to grow the food they need to eat, and sell any surplus, than grow a cash crop to buy food from somewhere else.
Unfortunately, WWF et al have become more about 6 figure salaries, and how to get the money to pay them.
FSC Certified timber is a major scam endorsed by Government Officials in parts of the world.
If I remember correctly, World Wildlife Fund had to re-brand itself as The Worldwide Fund for Nature in the late 80s after it emerged that over 90% of donations went on overheads, i.e. they've been mainly about salaries for a long time.
Papa foxtrot golf has to agree golf charlie on this issue. Sadly I do have to admit that for a long time I helped with funding of WWF and subsequently also Greenpeace. However, I have for quite a number of years since mended my ways while watching both organisations going similar wrong ways. There are some notable fellow escapees that require mention and I would particularly single out (i) Peter Taylor, previously a science advisor to Greenpeace International and author of the excellent book Chill - A reassessment of global warming theory and (ii) Patrick Moore, former President of Greenpeace Canada and a fan of the good that increased atmospheric carbon dioxide can offer.
EU first tinkered to ensure fuels must have a bio compoment around 10%
Now they propose to ban certain parts of the oil mix.
"At the U.S. Chamber’s Institute for 21st Century Energy Institute (EI), we are deeply concerned about the proposed amendment to the FQD that would discriminate against crudes and fuels derived from oil sands and oil shale. EI believes that the separate reporting value within the FQD is an unjustified, selective, and punitive measure that would result in disproportionate harm to U.S. exports to Europe."
See more at: http://www.energyxxi.org/multi-association-letter-regarding-eu-fuel-quality-directive
So Theresa May free trade deal with President Trump
Does that include cheap U S Gas and Coal ?
Jamspid
Hope so.