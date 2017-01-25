Wednesday
Jan252017
by Josh
Breaking with Jim and Dan - Josh 387
Jan 25, 2017 Josh
"Alternative facts" are the new thing.
A few sites I've stumbled across recently....
Reader Comments (33)
2016 was the hottest year evah.
The MWP and LIA didn't exist.
Ocean acidification is happening.
Climate Science, where ALL facts have alternatives.
Now that a new " conservative" variation of the dog and Pony show is embedding itself within the political landscape it has become apparent that the only objective is to manage the message rather then to solve the basic problem ( The price, income gap)
Fascists are all the same.
They talk a good anti usury game until installed into power.
This false nationalism is merely used to manage financial concentration rather then to solve it on a fundamental level.
Einstein:
If the facts don't fit the theory, change the facts.
Alarmists didn't like The Pause, so they adjusted the temperature data. Alternative Facts.
People with huge experience of throttling industry in the USA, are soon to be released from the constraints of Government employment in the EPA, so they can offer their services direct to industry in the USA.
Issues of over supply are unlikely to increase demand, but none of them ever understood basic economics anyway.
Josh…you have been watching to much CBSN.
However, a charicture of Anne Marie Greene as the anchor would go down well in the states.
Pilger labels the Neoliberal Guardian, BBC, NYT anti journalism.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o1Ho8OrBzig
Meanwhile, back at the ranch, President Matt McGrath at the BBC asks "Are the recent actions taken by the Trump team on the issues of climate and energy the opening shots in a war on knowledge?" Complete with quotes from the climate-smashing Bob Ward and his Grantham Institute, certainly no strangers to the front line of any war on knowledge.
e smiff - thanks for link to the John Pilger interview on RT - very good.
lapogus
Julian Assange's comprehensive dissection of Hillary Clinton's criminal activities. Interview with John Pilger.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJapoDFeNyg
michael hart
Indeed, there is a vast information war being engaged by the usual suspects. Here is someone not often quoted on BH.
"Science shows “Man-made” Climate Change is #FakeScience and fraud and the real world is cooling.
Piers Corbyn
1. CO2 levels are an effect not a cause of climate (world temperature) changes.
Actual scientific data shows CO2 levels follow (ocean) temperatures by some hundreds of years eg at the end of
ice ages (Slide 17+18).
2. Even if CO2 were a driver of climate and temperatures the idea that Man’s CO2 -
which contributes only 4% of the total flux of CO2 in and out of sea/land – controls
the other 96% is a deranged conspiracy-of-nature-theory for which there is no
evidence.
Termites produce 10x Man’s CO2 equivalent so if CO2 is a problem we should have war on termites
http://www.weatheraction.com/resource/data/wact1/docs/Science%20shows%20MMCC%20is%20Fake%20Science.pdf
Manmade climate change is Fake News.
End of.....
There are no alternative facts , but , witness GWPF and this blog, plenty of alternative factoids for P-R flacks & spin doctors to deploy
Photo ID those Hillary votes, and you may have 'photo finish'.
===================
Russell
What is the best evidence you are aware of that tells us that human beings are warming the earth so dangerously, CO2 levels must be curtailed in accord with the Paris agreement.
cheers !
vvussell, if all climate science has ever had to offer is third rate impersonations of genuine scientists, do you wonder why it has all gone wrong?
This new virago, Alternative Fact, seems just the latest Fake News.....
Or worse still...why you feel so at home with Mann Made Global Warming (tm) scientists vvussell :)
Mailmam
We passed alternate facts a good while ago.
It's alternate realities at this point.
Ergo: The next wave of panhandlers and indigents wandering the streets of our cities. Or they start acting like real scientists; which probably requires a number of refresher courses.
Thanks Josh
it really is funny to watch the MSM & the usual hangers on/big thinkers run in circles over all this.
they really think they are only ones the average person ever takes advice from & trusts & that superiority complex means they know/can predict outcomes.
must be hard to realise most of your opinions are just that & people can see through spin (false this, false that, what's new).
no doubt Lew has this covered in a new Lew paper.
VVatts Up With That — fake news from a fake website.
Data? Examples? Analysis? Rational argument? Or are we just supposed to bow to your opinion because you are the one and only Chris Hanley?
At a minimum the VVVussell is clearly passing off with his website name designed to imitate WUWT and thus lure internet traffic. Most commercial organisations would be successfully dragging his ass through the courts for much less.
Budgie: perhaps you should be more careful with your reading – the site Chris Hanley is referring to was from the link above, where we were shown the remarkable scientific revelation that Mr Trump’s campaign manager has a taste for an eye-catching wardrobe, as previously parodied in a film. Astonishing insight (NOT). (Mind you, that is, in all probability, why the ever-tasteful and perspicacious Mr Russell has chosen such a label for his (no comments allowed; I have spoken and cannot be contradicted) blog site.)
GC, Michael and the Rodent give themselves and the rest of Watt's acolytes too little credit-
Josh may assert that "Alternative facts" are the new thing." but the denialosphere practically owns the franchise:
Nobody can beat Tony's long running exercise in self-parody for serial credulity in the service of P-R, for no one else has serially suspended disbelief in so many bogus , scinetifically ridiculous , and just plain funny, alternative hypotheses .
From Sky Dragons and the Iron Sun , to underwater volcanoes and the substitution of gravity for radiative forcing as an explanation for climate change, Watts Up With That belongs in the same pantheon as The Onion, National Lampoon, and the indispensible Pseud's Corner section of Private Eye.
Mr Russell, might I point out that any comments that you post on here are open for debate, and/or ridicule – you do not have the same protections you have given yourself on your own site.
I take it that this “denialosphere” that you mention includes those who cannot accept that the temperatures have not risen significantly so far this century, or that sea levels are not rising at unprecedented rates, or that the oceans are not in danger of becoming acidic; Entropic man will be so pleased that he has some acknowledgement.
Perhaps you should also be aware that, in civilised debate, the usual form is to isolate a point of discussion, and then provide evidence to counter the point. If you are to isolate a particular individual – such as “Tony”, in this case – then you have to give examples of where you think they have erred, and not just attack his (or her, I suppose, though it would normally be spelled “Toni”) character; that is what is referred to in the more intellectual circles as an ad hominem argument, and is usually treated with the same derision as barracking by a troll.
@RR Truth seekers or Disrupters ?
It is a dead give away that some seeks to confuse rather than enlighten; sayings like :
"Alternative Truth" sneer sneer !
... Of course you can have alternative truths if their are loose semantics.
eg sparse crowd photos of Trumps inauguration are TRUE, but it's just they were taken deceptively when the crowd wasn't peak or in places where trees obscured views.
"Trump didn't in a mandate"
..Even heard BBC staff say that ..Yes he didn't with the hypothetical popular vote, cos there wasn't one, just your state vote as the election system is by electoral college.
If the election was done by popular vote he would have done big campaigning in NY and CA
I suggest you read the Notice on the sidebar of VVatts Up-- Tony is , in contradistinction, at liberty to waste his time and his censors in keeping their tree house at once well stocked with idiocy and free from scientists and scientific commonsense, but why should anyone sanely engaged in scientific conversation want to follow their example and indule "alternative facts " at the expense of reality ?
Don't you have a pile of scientific journals in need of reading overflowing from your desk?
Sorry, Mr Russell, but you do appear to be rambling – though one alternative fact could be that your fingers are not as nimble over the keyboard as you like to think, before you press “Create Post”. Do what I do – prepare the comment in a word-processing program, where spelling errors can be highlighted, and you can perform your own proof-reading prior to publishing (a note for you, too, stewgreen).
Anyhoo… as you seem unable or unwilling to engage is reasonable scientific debate but prefer merely to indulge in character-assassination of Tony, then it would appear that you have opted for trolling, so should really be ignored.
The whole point in science is considering alternative hypotheses to the ones are established and that people think are "true".
My Typo above "Trump didn't even have a mandate"
Rodent, the beauty of scientific publication is that besides reviewers to check that facts are real, and not alternative, you get eagle-eyed editorial assistants who check for Spellcheck solecisms as well as typos.