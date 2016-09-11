Sunday
Sep112016
by Josh
Clexit - Josh 381
At 'The London Confrence' there was also discussion about 'Clexit' - like Brexit but a 'Climate Exit' - a new initiative by Viv Forbes - read about it here. I drew some cartoon notes along with those below but thought it was worth its own post.
Click image for a larger version
Is there any chance that Climate Scientists could come up with any evidence, or are they still putting their faith in luck, everyone else's money where their mouth is, and dodgy adjustments before scientific principles?
Without blue/green tories or the EU to interfere, Clexit after Brexit should become our Prime Minister's new catchphrase. The Public Opinion Polls will love it.
The debate has nothing to do with science, 97% of employees will turn a blind eye to keep their jobs. The science is indeed 'settled'.
Trillions of dollars of free carbon credits were handed out to big business. Without global warming lies, they would be worthless.
"Carbon trading could be worth twice that of oil in next decade
Market could be worth $3tn a year.. The carbon market could become double the size of the vast oil market, according to the new breed of City players who trade greenhouse gas emissions through the EU's emissions trading scheme.
http://www.guardian.co.uk/environment/2009/nov/29/carbon-trading-market-copenhagen-summit
Carbon credits bring Lakshmi Mittal £1bn bonanza
LAKSHMI MITTAL, Britain’s richest man, stands to benefit from a £1 billion windfall from a European scheme to curb global warming.
http://www.thesundaytimes.co.uk/sto/business/article192167.ece
Why has the tadpole got spots on his toes?
J: it was a story about Lamarckism
@TinyCO2
He's a lying "Climate Scientist". Tadpoles have no toes.
TinyCO2: because the tadpole HAS no toes…?
"Market could be worth $3tn a year.. The carbon market could become double the size of the vast oil market, according to the new breed of City players who trade greenhouse gas emissions through the EU's emissions trading scheme."
A ship-of-fools market in which no wealth is created and exchanged. Rather the opposite. The world has been taken over by utter twits.
Snow toad tadpoles ingest their own hallucinogenic neurotoxins and see spots before their eyes?
Spots on tadpoles is a great reference to the fact that the toxic mixture of bad politics, government backing, and bad science that is today's climate science consensus is not unprecedented: Lysenko's perversion of evolutionary biology and involved phony leg spots on tadpoles. This was a smaller but interesting predecessor to today's climate consensus circus.
Hunter had it right but follow Josh's link, there might be more too it now that dna is being studied.
Listening to radio 4 land again this morning.
Beside the usual diabolical corporatist language which has infected your airwaves ( it seems to me much like peculiar a British variation on American managerial language) there was a quite disturbing report on the rental sector which may be transformed soon.
Apparently if a Landlord does not spend a vast amount on insulation and other green stuff the British hyperstate will refuse it's use for rental purposes...
Even if you believe in such centralization of economic purpose this will most likely not reduce inputs.
This practice if implemented will reduce the population density in the older more central areas of the city as Edwardian and Victorian houses are most likely to fail.
Again we must realise the ground rules of this carbon reduction dogma.
One of which is Transport: it's emissions do not increase co2 emission for some funny reason.
Obviously this policy if implemented will increase the population of post war districts and decrease the population of the old town.
Again nobody with a thinking brain believes the supposed logic of this green stuff but I guess it's good to point it out.
The goal of energy policy is of course to increase costs.
The carbon thingy is the convient excuse.
Underneath it's exterior is a typical London City inflationary policy.
A debt management exercise of empty Gdp expansion.
DoC, your latest post is very much on target. CO2 obsession corrupts everything, like a spreading cancer.
One estimate for the cost of this programme is £ 34 billion although the time scale was not given.
Another commentator stated 15% of the housing stock will be affected.
And of course the government sector is not required to obey their own rules ( they are exempt)
In my opinion the Whitehall / Dublin Castle British system is even more centralised then the Paris centralizing scheme.
It's just that the methods are more insidious and monetary in nature.
The authorities on both sides of the channel are desperate to run a full employment Fraggle Rock economy no matter what the real.cost.
It's a economy dominated by production and distribution, with extremely little consumption involved in the loop.
We’ve got to change the culture in our country. People have got to stop thinking about exporting as an opportunity and start thinking about it as a duty - companies who could be contributing to our national prosperity but choose not to because it might be too difficult or too time-consuming or because they can’t play golf on a Friday afternoon.”
Liam Fox.
First up this is not a conservative statement.
It is a mercantile nightmare of a comment.
This is the typical false nationalist statement you hear in these times of breakdown.
He should be facilitating more local production chains for domestic consumption and eating whatever mercantile surplus Europe is foolish enough to give.
Liam Fox wants to turn the UK into a larger Ireland.
A absurdity.
We listened to a lot of thus guff in the late 70s in particular.
If we all put our shoulders to the wheel we will get.....
FF party conferences were famous for it at the time.
C - l - e - x - i- t ! ( splash. )
http://www.irishexaminer.com/ireland/state-archives-petrol-vouchers-were-considered-to-boost-tourism-373914.html
Evidence of the farcical mercantalism considered by the Irish banking jurisdiction in the early 80s.
Liam Fox must also consider England a property of the city given his latest outpouring.
Incidentally Irish fuel tourism inputs has surged.
Y2014: 310 ktoe
Y2015: 473 ktoe.
Most likely a result of strong Sterling in 2015.
@The Dork Of Cork, Sep 12, 2016 at 1:20 PM
+1
However, given his partisan audience & the public, I assume he is trying to drum up support for tariff free international trade and encouraging exports makes this more acceptable to them.
http://www.coppolacomment.com/2016/09/are-inheritance-taxes-unfair.html
This Francis Cuppola piece is a case study in how the city distorts reality and morality for its own utterly devastating goals.
( one bank to rule them all)
These things always seems to start with thee most classical of canards.
Fair and unfair taxes.....
In a system where prices exceed income you just know this is bollox.
She also gives the impression that negative rates are altruistic when it is merely inverted usury as pointed out with devastating clarity and brevity by Nicole Foss of Atomic Earth.
Finally she finishes off with another classic centralizing meme.
We are all naturally selfish and must be protected by the big bank in the sky.
This is incorrect
People are not selfish in the main.
People exposed to rationing are selfish
It's a natural environmental response to scarcity which is now sadly extreme.
We live in a ( rationed) zoo and not a jungle.
In the current system people are forced to save so as to preserve economic freedom ( in Francis example they are depicted as the bad guys)
Saving is indeed waste but these people have no choice, at least if they want to avoid the gutter.
They would much rather spend but the price income gap has stopped cashflow
( typically inheritance came from small business who rationally under the circumstance got out and sold to large combines)
The people who persevered are now bankrupts in the main.
Francis wants to engage a system of force feeding without reforming the system.
To force consumerism onto people whether they want it or not.
The Soviet like nature of the capitalist state becomes apparent.
( Social creditors consider communism a mere variation of capitalism)
http://www.news.com.au/finance/money/costs/aussies-pay-65pc-more-for-our-gas-than-japan/news-story/946a61f218534bdd9e218232a63fcb03
This explains the strange and dramatic Oz Nat gas consumption and export figures.
Consumption of Nat gas down 11% in Australia this year ( Jan to Jun, Iea monthly gas stats)
It mirrors the rise in exports.
Crazy, crazy mercantalism.
LNG transport is extremely energy intensive.
But hey if they can ship American wood to burn in the Uk they can do anything, anywhere no matter what the true net energy cost.
http://oilprice.com/Energy/Natural-Gas/Australian-LNG-Struggling-Despite-172-Billion-In-Investments.html
$172 Biliion spent on new LNG energy programmes and yet Oz living standards and consumption of Nat gas tanking.
This is a quite incredible story and a searing indictment of mercantalism.
"Growth in energy consumption has generally remained below the rate of
economic growth over the past three decades (Figure 3.1). This decline in the
ratio of energy use to activity in the Australian economy is often referred to as
a decline in energy intensity or a rise in energy productivity. It can mainly be
attributed to improvements in energy efficiency and a shift in the economy
towards less energy-intensive sectors such as services. In 2013–14, energy
intensity, as defined by the ratio of primary energy consumption to gross
domestic product, declined by 4 per cent."
Official Australian energy publication
You typically see a ballooning gap between total prices in the economy (GDP) and stagnant and now declining energy consumption, this declining real net consumption corresponds somewhat with real national income.
In Ireland they typically stated that energy efficiency per unit of Gdp was the best in the world and sure are we not great.......
Again one must always remind oneself that GDP is merely total prices in the economy.
What is called efficency is in reality expressing massive net losses within the system.
In Australia conversion of gas into liquids for export is ballooning the efficency of that mercantile colony.
So the efficiency we witness on liberal economic publications is infact waste.
They add income to the connected combines but subtract from national income.
The Oz LNG waste is merely the most extreme manifestation.
"The transport sector also accounted for 27 per cent of Australian energy
consumption, overtaking the electricity supply sector as the largest sector in
2013–14. Increased energy use in air transport resulted in a 1 per cent
increase in the transport sector in 2013–14, as its level of activity and
popularity continued to grow (Table 3.4). In contrast, energy use in road
transport, which accounted for nearly three-quarters of energy consumption
in the sector, was relatively flat."
Official Australian energy publication update.
I rest my case your honour.
Increased domestic prices Including energy increases drives up transport inputs as people desperately try to escape domestic prices.
Without LNG liquefaction and export loses Oz windmills and the like would require a even bigger subsidy.
The green energy efficiency bondoggle does not save energy!!!!
What happens goes something like this.
Archie Chesterfield the Third no longer holidays in the Gold coast as prices are too expensive for income.
He decides to go whoring in Thailand.
This shows up on the Oz energy balance sheet only as increased Jet kerosene consumption.
However he does emit co2 in Thailand as he.......
This means the co2 is emitted at a global level which is I presume what matters!!!
Again monopolists can only charge unfair prices when the stuff is in scarcity.
The scarcity is physically created in the act of transport as people escape prices.
Usury economies = waste based economies.
Now we come back to the Francis Cuppola globalist solution.
Increased taxes and distribution of these taxes.
It will not increase standards of living as the waste in the real physical economies is far too big.
The globalists clearly seek to make everyone destitute and subservient to the one bank.
The level of coordination amongst the propagandists is trully shocking.
So prophetic.
Gosh, the Dork occupies all the places in the Recent Comments sidebar, and all from this thread. Is this a record (to be destroyed when this comment is posted)? And does it not suggest that he is talking to himself?
@ACK
Australia is a dramatic case study of mercantalism.
Again to repeat $200 billion ~has been spent on 3 giant LNG operations and yet domestic gas consumption has imploded.
Energy has went into flying engineers and construction workers in and out, materials and all the other requirements for construction and operation.
Gas energy is consumed in liquefaction
Marine fuel is required for shipment.
The price of LNG gas has collapsed on world markets.
To keep this operation above water they must insure the highly capital intensive tanks remained filled at all times.
This means the connected corporates must ration the Australian market.
This is a classic 19th century robber baron operation.
Oz sourced LNG in Japan is now cheaper then Oz gas!!!
"Traditionally, LNG producers spend billions of dollars building large plants directly connected to conventional gas fields, with most of their output contracted to long-term customers. The running costs are low once built, which spurs them to run at full capacity to boost returns"
From a reuters news article dated 19 th August.
Can you see the dynamics of this?
Japan was unable or unwilling to buy LNG at a certain price.
The majors who are perhaps the most connected of corporates to the usury class manipulate the political and distribution system of Australia to ration domestic supply.
This drives the price down further
The tanks are filled to capacity for shipment.
The gas subsequently leaves the smallest continent.
Chevron Shell and the rest of them would lose if Gas in Australia was not rationed.
They can never lose.
As they are a integral part of the monopoly.
Energy balance sheets generally do not lie.
These Nat gas LNG operations are at or close to net energy negativity.
The real costs have been offloaded onto Australian residents.
National income of Australia is in decline.
Wrong again Dork. Wet gas fields will not be drained at full capacity because that risks leaving the more valuable NGL within the field reservoir rocks, never to be extracted.
A little knowledge and all that.
Ha ha ha.
You talk of marginal price differences between products when you have a complete inversion of the price structure.
Hint : given the biblical waste within the system they could not give a F$£k.
You again cannot see the war, just little skirmishes around the edge of a gigantic meat grinder.
To repeat: for a monopoly to impose unfair prices it must create real or artifical scarcity.
Go back into the corner of the class and reread the 1930s anylasis of the US energy economy.
The Loeb Survey
Report (Report of the National Survey of Potential Product Capacity)1935
Should be read by all
Tell you what Dork, if you think I'm just quibbling about the different values of wet gas hydrocarbons, I'll swap you any amount of methane for an equivalent amount of LPGs. Deal? (I suggest you look first at the cost of a container of barbecue propane or butane).
Supportourlefty. Devastated when I learned of Corbyn's treachery regarding your removal. But whose blog is it anyway? If it's in your name you can tell the neoliberal racist where to park it.
I presume your name has now been added to the ultra hard right "group of thirteen" on Jeremy's hit list for "abusing the leader and his allies, triggering yet another new row in the party". Well.done!!!
https://www.ft.com/content/3a65757a-4c6e-11e6-88c5-db83e98a590a
US exports gas to the Gulf.
This is a example of the financial and monopoly industrial oligarchy taking the piss simply because they can.
LNG exports from the States will help monopolists impose unjust prices in the States.
On top of that it will not increase world net energy consumption given the losses of both transformation and transmission.
We may witness a movement of heavy industry and or chemical industry out of energy rich areas and into energy poor areas.
The public will be rationed given the net losses in the system but co2 emission will continue to increase.
Dork. You have examples to support this drivel?
"We may witness a movement of heavy industry and or chemical industry out of energy rich areas and into energy poor areas"
Australian energy prices are soaring.
Japanese prices have stabilised.
Have you looked at a Australian energy flow chart?
It's really the only big OECD energy exporter ( you get good data) so it's domestic consumption is tiny compared to export and transformation losses.
So globalisation has enabled the flow of energy out already, although much of this was for end use Asian consumption.
But Australia does export coal to coal rich heavy Industrial zone China ( although this trade has tanked)
Japan is its chief receptor.
Again to repeat what I said is old news.
The only difference now is that Oz energy consumption is also in decline.
It looks like it's in full rollover mode really.
It's quite ironic that the Jap nuclear shutdown has enabled mass Oz LNG inputs on top of the previous Qatar shipments which compete directly with Uk demand.
Asia outside of coal rich China can only make cheap industrial stuff because of Australia.
South Korea is another major taker of Oz coal.
South Korea is a major shipbuilder amongest other things.
Try to look at oz energy flow charts from the early 1970s and today.
They are striking, in particular export growth of fuels be it coal, uranium or LNG today.
Before the Uk joined the EEC Australia and New Zealand chief energy exports was food to the UK.
This mass movement of material on the high seas requires extremely large amounts of heavy fuel oil
The movement of Bunker fuel out of domestic western energy balance sheets corresponds with the explosive rise of energy and raw material trade volumes during this period..
It is highly likely this trade will unwind leaving heavy fuel oil to possibly flow back into local western energy systems.
It seems probable that the globalists seem to be resisting this unwind for God knows what reasons.
I suspect at its core is a pseudo religious objective.
The American LNG trade has not impacted on its price structure yet given the tiny volumes relative to the Us energy system but I am sure they are trying.
The LNG trade system they are attempting to establish is perhaps their most effective physical objective
Dork. But these are examples of a country (Australia) exporting its surplus energy (coal). It is not an example of what I asked you to provide, namely a country or region were there is "a movement of heavy industry and or chemical industry out of energy rich areas and into energy poor areas". I still think this is drivel.
The only example I can think of is Corby where a steelworks existed in an energy poor location, entirely dependent on coal imports. But even here it is not a case of a energy-rich location declining at the expense of an energy poor one.
The scam is funded by ideology with an agenda. It's just one of the leftist victim groups(environment and climate). This idea of "domination of nature" was created by Adorno and Co and was used actively by radical environmentalists since the 60s. The problem is that media is also largely on this graveytrain. Fix media first?
