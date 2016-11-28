From the Guardian

South Pacific island ditches fossil fuels to run entirely on solar power Using more than 5,000 solar panels and 60 Tesla power packs the tiny island of Ta’u in American Samoa is now entirely self-sufficient for its electricity supply – though the process of converting has been tough and pitted with delays.

From the website of the government of American Samoa

The project description lists 1,410 kW of Solar panels and 6,000 kWh of battery storage. Also, three new 275KW Cummins Diesel Generators...

The latter presumably for decoration.