A few sites I've stumbled across recently....
He did it. I am not sure how but he did. What a year.
Cartoons by Josh
I just hope that the Donald Trump hairstyle does not become a fashion trend, but buying shares in Hairy Fixatives seems to have been a better risk than BitterBleachatives.
Yes, Donald Trump is definitely not a Believer. http://bishophill.squarespace.com/discussion/post/2641574
Mr & Mrs Green Blob and all their little Oinkers are in mourning today at opening of COP22
First their Temple of DECC is abolished, and their building given to hated Brexiteers.
Then famous Climate Sceptic Trump gets the White House
It'll soon be so bad that Mr & Mrs GB won't know where the next taxpayer-funded pissup and jolly will be coming from..And they'll soon be down to their last bribe and 'subsidy'.
Give generously!
Surely we can't let these sanctimonious money-grabbing moralising grubby virtue signallers have an empty trough for Christmas?
Or can we?
Now the Donald has an opportunity to fulfill his promises early and scrap the climate change legislation. We'll wait and see.
We shall see. Just how far up the Donald's to-do list do you think curtailing climate change alarmism comes?Just how far up the electorate's wish list do you think curtailing climate change alarmism comes?
My suspicion is that reviewing trade negotiations and creating manufacturing jobs will occupy most of his time and is where he will have to use most of his political capital (whatever he has).
The evil twins of the globalist EU Project and Climate Agenda both now torpedoed.
2016 is definitely a vintage year
Just how far up the Donald's to-do list do you think curtailing climate change alarmism comes?Nov 9, 2016 at 1:24 PM | Unregistered CommenterACK
Appointing a favourable Supreme Court judge (or clearly less unfavourable) is a good start because the EPA is then less likely to get away their corrupt science.
And all that Paris climate-crap is now dead in the water. Hillary would probably have been a bit less insane than Obama in this respect, but the climate charlatans will now know that the tide is going out on them as far as the US government is concerned. The big financial entities who are players behind the scenes may well now decide to change tack. Bob Ward and the Granthamites will be pounding their desks today, and not a little bit concerned. Lets hear it for the BBC who said a few days ago "Trump 'threat' to dominate UN climate negotiations".
Time to start sucking it up, BBC.
While I understand that people primarily interested in climate policy are primarily interested in what Trump will do to climate policy, I think that is the wrong way to look at this.
Federal climate policy is primarily done by executive order. Trump can reverse that with a stroke of the pen, and he probably will.
Much more seriously, though, Trump's appointment is likely to have major economic and geopolitical ramifications -- and chances are that we will not look back at the Trump Administration as the government that killed US climate policy.
Pollsters - ok, why did we get it wrong again?
They were brought low by shy Trumpers.
Trump promised to get coal miners back to work. Whether he can do this I don't know, but towards that end all that is necessary is appointing a sceptical head of the EPA and cancelling the definition of CO2 as a dangerous pollutant. That latter can be done by executive decree.If he carries out his plan to cut company taxes, which would increase the budget defici, then a few billion in savings is available from the annual payments to NASA, NOAA etc. And further sums may be available if all those rich Green foundations were to lose their charity status.
He has mentioned the massive Trillions of debt that has to be paid down. I think Moratorium is likely the word/action type...something I had to endure in UK MoD a couple of times. Expenditure...stop!
ACK & Richard Tol
Once Taxpayer funding is turned off, it will turn off the likes of Soros. If there is no money to be made, a lot of the wealthy financial benefactors of the Green Blob, will not wanted to strand their financial assets.
The UK Climate Change Act has destroyed manufacturing and industry in the UK. The DECC vanished with a single flick of the pen. No Legislation has yet been reversed or modified.
The US EPA is likely to have it's teeth blunted, or jaws muzzled. This would boost confidence for US Industrial employers and their employees.
@golf charlieGet real.
Heavy industry in the UK was in decline long before there was climate policy.
Trump is likely to remove US climate policy, which is very lenient, but not the rest of environmental policy.
Why Did Trump Win?
It’s not about loving Trump, it’s about having had enough of slick promises and leaders who are eager to sell out those who lifted them to power. I was of thinking the other day about why populations of certain countries have mastered a reasonably stable society and those that haven’t. It’s mostly about the people and not about their leaders. The people have to co-operate. They have to bite their lips and accept a leader of the opposite side for some multiple of years, sure that if things get too bad, their side will win and the pendulum will swing the other way. Are there any voters who believe the majority of what their candidates say anymore? What they vote for is just a flavour of what they want.
The big mistake that many leaders (including media etc) have made is they stopped offering a choice. Now they would say that where political parties match, those are universal goals, but that isn’t always reflected amongst their voting public. So take immigration – if I was to change my country, I would expect to totally respect local laws and not seriously go against local customs. I would learn the language PDQ. I would become a big cheerleader for that country and its people. I would be aware that I was the interloper and needed to come second to locals until I’d earned some community kudos. I would feel partly that way, even if I was just moving to another village in this country. I would be grateful if those people accepted me. The alternative is to demand my rights, piss everyone off and wonder why they all hate me. In their naivety, parts of the decision making gang, turned all that on its head. Instead of encouraging newcomers to fit in and praising the public for being affable most of the time, they just berated them for lapses in friendliness, no matter how justified that public animosity might be. The public muttered ‘there’s too much immigration’ and they were told to shut up. The public grumbled ‘there’s too much immigration’ and they were told they were racists. The public said pointedly ‘there’s too much immigration’ and they were told that they were xenophobic right wing Neanderthals who should shut up and know their place. The public thought 'they’re never going to listen' and voted for the unthinkable.
There are a series of issues like this, including the elites’ CO2 guilt trip that we are expected to pay for, that have been bubbling for a while. The 2009 crash and the gloating, golden recovery for those who caused it was where the fuse was lit. The public voted for Trump because they wanted a leader who had their backs.
Richard Tol, yes UK industry was in decline before climate policy bit, but it was still energy prices that played a large part in that decline. There are other taxes than climate ones you know. Not to mention sticking a million and one regulations on business but at the same time allowing similar goods in from another country without those rules and taxes.
I don't know what the right balance between free trade, globalisation and protectionism is but the voters seem to be saying that they're not happy with the current mix.
Can any French speaker help translate the final two words here: "Après Brexit et cette élection, tout est désormais possible. Un monde s'effondre devant nos yeux. Un vertige." They were written by the French ambassador to the US.
The Daily Mirror translated it as "dizziness". It's literally "a vertigo". Is he saying something like, "this is like looking over the edge of a precipice"?
Hilary just announced from her podium "we respect freedom of expression "
Not if you're a Climate Skeptic.
Richard Tol. Although I cannot but agree with you when you wrote most of "Federal climate policy is primarily done by executive order. Trump can reverse that with a stroke of the pen, and he probably will", do you really believe the last? Easy for him to do, but he, like all new presidents after a change in political party, will have to work his way into the job. Trump also may have the considerable disadvantage (perhaps never experienced by a previous US president) of having considerable opposition within his own party. Advice might well be offered to concentrate on the most important issues and not waste time and effort on less important matters (like climate change) that could initiate opposition that could carry over into more significant issues - taxation, trade deals and the like.
In the same way I wonder if immigration issues might get buried in the pursuit of more important economic matters.
I would welcome your opinions.
Donald wants to drain the swamp start with Leonardo Di Caprio and his fellow A Lister Robert De Niro
Di Nero plenty to say about about Trump what's he got to say about this.
http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/robert-de-niro-his-connection-931042
Check this article out Robert De Niro connected to DI Caprio Malaysia Fraud.
Video of the conciliatory speech ... transcript on Sky
I will harness the creative talents of our people and we will call upon the best and brightest to leverage their tremendous talentfor the benefit of ALL. It's going to happen....................At the same time, we will get along with all other nations willing to get along with us. We will be. We'll have great relationships. We expect to have great, great relationships. ..... ........... ............. ............ ........"I want to tell the world community that while we will always put America's interests first, We will deal fairly with anyone. ALL people and ALL other nations. We will seek common ground, not hostility. Partnership, not conflict.
Question to ask as many people as possible..................................................................... Do you STILL trust the media ?
Your IMPARTIAL BBC immediately tweets to its 'friend' the ECIU
Donald "climate hoax" #Trump will have support from Congress. But must wait 4 yrs to pull out of #ParisAgreement. What will he do? @ECIU_UK— roger harrabin (@RHarrabin) November 9, 2016
R4 Media Show is analysing yesterday's headline "Hillary has ALREADY won" .... Delingpole is on vs Emily Bell
JD "Snobby Left leaning media bubble"EB .."partially agree ...but ...not of the investigative reporting against Trump stuck"!!!Paddy says “Do you think Obama was born in the USA ?”EB is trying to say DT’s insinuations hurt Hillary…ProjectVeritas or Wikileaks not mentioned
EB “I meet more experts walking here around Columbia Uni than I do talking to JD”….Em but they were WRONG ..and JD predicted correctly..so you have a strange definition of expert.
The lovely fallout from this election is all the slebs intending to emigrate to Canada; just as we enter the bitter cold of the new Little Ice Age.
A page which seems to be blocked by BBC and MSM firewallswww.donaldjtrump.com/policies
via @TomoJoe Romm's kennel mates at ThinkProgress are not taking this at all well..
Richard Tol, yes heavy industry was in decline, poor management AND unions, but any chance of recovery was sunk by Climate Change Act and similar from the EU. Business does not invest in the UK or EU, unless there is confidence supplied by Governments.
Nissan's recent announcements about Sunderland were made because, by whatever means, they demanded confidence, and the Government supplied it.
I agree with TinyCO2 3:50.
The Environments in developing countries are being destroyed far quicker as their economies develop far quicker. I am not in favour of removing protection for the environment, but I am not in favour of crippling peoples lives so the Green Blob get rich at their expense.
I am aware that you do not always see eye-to-eye with Climate Science Experts, but some "Economics Experts" have also based too many assumption on too many assumptions assumed by others. BREXIT being a classic example, and I have no idea where your support lay!
Media you lied and you lied and you lied ................................................................................................................ and you lost
Reaching out to Hillary supporters ....The world is not going to collapse... Don't be full of hate and anger ...You were hypnotised by the media There is REALITY but the media CURATE the reality you seeYou will be listened to .................................................................but the problem was LeftMob weren't listening to everyone else
Via @Mark HodgsonWere I an American I doubt I could have have voted for Trump, certainly not without holding my nose. However, in addition to enjoying the discomfiture of the media (especially the BBC, who have again spent months campaigning, only to end on the losing side), I take the following positives from the situation:
1. Congress will hold his worst excesses in check;
2. He is talking to Putin - we need to work with Russia in the Middle East, not squabble with it;
3. He'll put an end to the "green" nonsense;
4. Britain will be at the front of the queue for a trade deal with USA - we would have been at the back of the queue if Clinton had won.
It needn't all be gloom & doom.
Clinton wishes Trump well, and asks that he be allowed to lead.
She has just had a sobering thought on waking up. She can't provide herself with Presidential immunity from prosecution, and her supporters called the FBI some rude names.
Oops!
17:25 Radio4 Bridget Kendall"well first we have to work out what his policies are" ...................................see above Nov 9, 2016 at 5:18 PM | stewgreen
Mark Hodgson & stewgreen
The US will find the UK easier to deal with than the EU. This will work equally well for the UK dealing with the USA.
The EU is now in a weaker bargaining position with the UK over BREXIT terms. The Remoaners stalling the certainty and timing of the triggering of Article 50, becomes more irrelevant. Some of the financial institutions will now be wanting accelerated certainty about BREXIT, to maximise their profits as the EU is haltered.
One of the arguments anti Brexit and anti Trump post victory is that the public were conned. Sure lies abound on all sides including Remain and Hillary but who if anyone believes the lies? Don't most of us vote for an approximation of what we're after? Did anyone believe 350 billion was going to go to the NHS? I didn't even believe Cameron would get round to organising a referendum and wasn't sure I was happy that that was one of the few things he semi delivered on.
News flash, the public don't trust anyone any more, they just distrust some more than others. If they seem to be on your side for a while, don't think it's something special, you just look better than the other side.
I suspect I'm not the only climate sceptic around here who doesn't quite fit the picture on the right of Josh's cartoon (well I know I'm not, Richard Drake said this on twitter).
While the likely impact on climate policy is welcome, and it's good to see the cluelessness of the media and the "experts" exposed again, I have grave doubts about his lack of political experience and some of his wackier policies (which hopefully will never materialise).
I would seasonally adjust the voteLike Brexit I think we have to adjust for media biased of ProjectFear and ProjectSneerThe real Trump vote would have been 60+% if the media environment had been fair
Stew, OK, but when you include the TOBS adjustment, isostatic adjustment, UHI adjustments and GHCN homogeneity adjustments, 97% of expert computer models show that in fact Hillary won the election.
@ACKI don't know. The federal government works through political appointees. The Republican Party would normally have a choice of qualified candidates, but I guess that Trump would have a hard time filling these 2000+ vacancies. The government thus grinds to a halt.
@PaulMatthews Yes there is some other adjusting to do2 groups need to be removed from the vote#1 "Old white men" of course and #2 "women, Latino's, LGBT, Blacks, people of colour, youth etc. who think like Old white men"Then you find Hillary got a NASA/SkS adjusted figure of 97% of the vote.
via Richard Pinder Political and Political and Scientific diversity is called “False Balance” by the BBC.So Political Diversity =(1) No Brexit supporters employed by the BBC can be found since Sir Patrick Moore died.(2) No Trump supporters can be found either.
Scientific Diversity =(1) No Members of Parliament with scientific expertise are allowed to debate Climate Change on the BBC.(2) No Atmospheric Physicist or Solar Astronomer can debate Climate Change on the BBC without the approval of Friends of the Earth.
Richard Tol, Trump wants to drain the swamp, not top it up with fresh water.
Yes I know full well that he will not find it easy.
If previously American jurisdiction corporations leave Ireland and we suddenly find we can afford a bit more of production with our now non inflated income how will that play in a deflated Ireland?
Do we even know how to dance at the crossroads now? Let the Irish war economy (Construction) flow back to that greedy large banking jurisdiction. CRH share price is reflecting this today.
Mass concrete production never lifted the Irish jurisdictions living standards. It will not do much for the American dozzers either.However the Americans are generally happier when they are doing more pointless work.The remaining Irish minority living in the home jurisdiction are happier working less.Indeed perhaps the world will be ever so slightly happier.
I agree with Pharos : 2016 is definitely a vintage year-
Chateauneuf du Phil Jones and Northumbrian Beaujolais Primeur should be out any day now.
It's funny.Ireland won it's "independence " in no small part thanks to American money.Now that it has become completely Americanised thanks to the back door euro trash policy they are leaving the now asphalt paddy fields.You really could not make it up.What a f€$k up of a inflated century.Boys oh boys.
Russell tut tut comparing medieval vines based upon root stocks from Mediterranean climes growing in East Anglia with vines based upon a northern Californian rootstocks (because the original European vines had succumbed to disease) and adapted to more northern climes such as northern France and the Rhine Valley. Not the same at all.
D-
Brilliant video of KT Hopkins on CNN London standing up to the bullying snowflake presenter who couldn’t take it. . She referred sarcastically KT 's views as "interesting", heavily ironic given that history has proved KT right and Clinton News Network wrong.Should it be CoN.them&them ?
They were brought low by shy Trumpers.Nov 9, 2016 at 2:08 PM | Unregistered CommenterTinyCO2
Not to overlook the Democrats who could not stomach Hillary and stayed at home in droves.
#SnowFlakeBritain American mother invites Bristol to candlelit vigil at College Green tonight after Donald Trump winI suppose you lot are already there.......The idea gets a hammering in the comments
@Paul Mathews
I suspect I'm not the only climate sceptic around here who doesn't quite fit the picture on the right of Josh's cartoon (well I know I'm not, Richard Drake said this on twitter).
Firstly you get 10 demerits for naming the dreaded Drake (nightmares will haunt me for months >.<)You have grave doubts about his lack of political experience, do you not understand that was what got him elected?If you check online for his policies you find his plans for US Energy are well informed, well thought out and a New Year gift for all climate Sceptics ^.^
I am with Josh!
Due to the 2008 Climate Change Act my VED is now £515 (due this month for my Jeep Wrangler)(On board ECU obviously DOESN'T tell lies like current modules out there) At some point in the future when this climate scam HAS been Trumped it would be actually nice to receive cold calls asking me to reclaim my miss-sold CO2 tax
WUWT had a discussion Trump Names CEI Energy Director as “EPA Transition” 28/9/2016
Smearing Huffo article .."For many years, Ebell’s full-time job has been to stave off climate action by keeping alive the impression that the scientific debate is wide open"
BTW fact checking the claim brings me to An old Wikipedia talk about building biography list of Climate Deniers
