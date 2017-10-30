Monday
by Josh
Cartoons by Josh Calendar 2018
The best way to remember how entertaining (or horrifying) climate science, energy policy etc, was in 2017 is to buy a Cartoons by Josh Calendar.
The calendar is a new size this year and while the cartoons are the same size the space for the diary dates is reduced. This cuts the printing and posting costs by nearly half to £10 (+P&P) per calendar - which means less fossil fuel money and every calendar saving the planet just a little bit more!
You can pre-order here. The calendar artwork will be with the printers this week and ready to post in around three weeks time.
Reader Comments (18)
Bravo!
I shall give it a plug.
Preordered two!
One will, as usual, proudly adorn my living room wall ... the other will be gracefully donated to the city's Sustainability Desk :D
Yikes!
Will calendars be available through WUWT?
I will do a post on WUWT today - calendars will be sent out from the UK this year.
I don't like Calendars, they remind me of time. I don't like time.
How about a book instead? The Complete Works of Josh, Vol. I.
With Illustrations by Ronald Searle, for truly, this is the St Trinian's Infirmary of the Hockey Wars
Heh Foam-man, don't you know the Hockey Wars are over; the sticksters overwhelmingly defeated on multiple fronts. Only a few diehards remain, hiding out like lost and isolated Japanese soldiers remaining on isolated islands.
Yawn.
