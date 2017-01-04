Navigation
Seen elsewhere

 

Buy

Books
Click images for more details

Support

 

Twitter
Recent comments
Recent posts
Currently discussing
Links

A few sites I've stumbled across recently....

Subscribe
Powered by Squarespace
Main | Use and abuse of climate simulations »
Wednesday
Jan042017
by AuthorBishop Hill

FoE in full flight

DateJan 4, 2017

The Advertising Standards Authority has been conducting an investigation into Friends of the Earth's wild stories about unconventional oil and gas in recent weeks. Today it was announced that our green friends have decided that a hasty retreat is in order. Rather than fighting the allegations against them they have decided to promise to stop telling said porkie pies rather than wait for an official ruling that they are, in fact, wholesale purveyors of baked meat products.

 

 

Comment1 comment

PrintView Printer Friendly Version

Reader Comments (1)

FoE says "the ASA has dropped the case without ruling";
Reality? FoE promises not to lie about fracking.
We'll see.

Jan 4, 2017 at 9:38 AM | Unregistered Commenter@HG54

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.

My response is on my own website »
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  