Wednesday
Jan042017
by Bishop Hill
FoE in full flight
Greens
The Advertising Standards Authority has been conducting an investigation into Friends of the Earth's wild stories about unconventional oil and gas in recent weeks. Today it was announced that our green friends have decided that a hasty retreat is in order. Rather than fighting the allegations against them they have decided to promise to stop telling said porkie pies rather than wait for an official ruling that they are, in fact, wholesale purveyors of baked meat products.
FoE says "the ASA has dropped the case without ruling";
Reality? FoE promises not to lie about fracking.
We'll see.