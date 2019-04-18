Navigation
Over the last week, the walrus story has developed a lot.

I wrote an update at the GWPF blog, and then looked at some potentially explosive details of the geography of Cape Kozhenikova.

Then I summarised the whole story for Reaction magazine.

I'd say the Netflix team coming out of this looking very bad indeed.

Josh must be spoiled for choice as to Walrus subject matter - perhaps a few suggestions below?

- today's Peter Ridd vs. JCU developments must be tempting to skewer tho'

Apr 18, 2019 at 12:07 PM | Registered Commentertomo

