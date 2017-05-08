Monday
by Josh
Theresa May is fun to draw and it looks like she might have a bigger battle on her hands in the coming years if she wins the one on 8th June.
If you are reading Yanis Varoufakis terrifying new book "Adults In The Room" then you will understand why I have drawn the EU as a dragon. The book is reviewed by The Guardian here.
From her statements, I would deduce that Theresa shall, even if she didn't will.
Way cool cartoon Josh! And too true. In many ways the EU's treatment of Greece crystalised my desire to leave. It was EU greed that saw them let Greece in, when they should have excluded them. They were empire building, not looking after its members best interests. It's that desire to equal the US, China and Russia, that will destroy it.
The European Union is a flawed and failing experiment in federalism, with a common currency but lacking the essential common fiscal policy. It is widely seen to be ruled by a Commission lacking obvious political legitimacy. Severe damage has been done to the economies of Southern Europe by EU policies resulting in high unemployment and prolonged economic stagnation imposed, without any democratic accountability, by a combination of bankers and northern European politicians. Europe is a subcontinent divided among sovereign states most of which have no strong desire for federal integration or political union.
Meanwhile the EU is seen to be forcing member states to assimilate large immigrant populations that differ radically from the ethnicity, national cultures and religion of the host countries. European politicians and mainstream media treat these genuine issues as if they are figments of the minds of populist extremists so they respond by attempting to delegitimise, defeat and exclude their populist critics rather than recognizing and solving these genuine problems. The EU hierarchy and national mainstream political parties are thus positioning populists as viable alternatives to the status quo.
The policy alternatives that populists like Wilders, Le Pen and Farage offer, placing emphasis on national sovereignty, unemployment and unwinding the Euro are widely popular and seen by many as less extreme than the open-borders, federal fantasies of European elites. Right wing populism is undermining the elite's perception that the EU is a united, harmonious and liberal regime. It is widely perceived that it is Brussels and Berlin, rather than the populists, who exhibit contempt for the popular will, for democratic self-government and for the interests of the smaller and weaker countries in the Union. The European Union has very grave problems that the existing leadership does not seem to want to rrecognise exist, and cannot or will not solve. Rebellions, such as BREXIT, may be costly and disruptive to both sides in the short and medium term, but are understandable and might well come to be seen as desirable , and in time pursued by other members of the EU .
May 8, 2017 at 10:36 PM | Spectator
The EU has always had grave problems. Unfortunately the EU has had a time table to work to, and dealing with any problems created by the EU, would require the EU to acknowledge they had ever created any problems, and interfere with their objectives.
The EU should have a Customer Complaints Department.
...if she is wins the one on 8th June....
...probably needs some copy editing...
[J: Thank you! Fixed]
In my view, the biggest mistake Theresa May and David Davies can make - is to allow the EU to set the rules....
Ask David Cameron what happens then....!
Like dealing with all bullies - the best approach for us is to attack viciously...
The EU is not a multicultural holiday camp as the liberal 'left' have been told, it's an attempt to establish a permanent Neoliberal superstate from which there is no deviation or escape. Something even one of its most ardent supporters, Margaret Thatcher eventually began to understand and shrink from.
"It was the free-market economist Friedrich Hayek, the intellectual architect of neoliberalism, who called in 1939 for “interstate federalism” in Europe to prevent voters from using democracy to interfere with the operation of the free market. Simply put, as Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission (the union’s executive body), did: “There can be no democratic choice against the European treaties.”
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/28/opinion/why-brexit-is-best-for-britain-the-left-wing-case.html?_r=0
One by one they are devoured. Better make a fast Brexit on June 8th.
Greece
The next two years is just a waste of time and effort!
We will be made to pay a redemption as if we were a naughty prisoner, get very little in return and it will be spun as a marvellous bargain.
Get the flock out of it as soon as possible.