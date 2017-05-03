Wednesday
by Bishop Hill
Thanks
Thanks to everyone who has sent good wishes for my new role at GWPF, or passed them on in person at Chris Essex's lecture last night.
Who knows, maybe I'll even write something from time to time...
Belated congratulations Andrew. I hope and trust that you will still be residing in these parts, and will only be commuting to London when necessary.
congrats +1
I'm uncertain how you might accept congratulations from a troll, but they are offered without hesitation.
Congratulations - and by the way, how young you are!! Either that or it's an old photo and I can't imagine the GWPF would stoop to that!
Well deserved recognition. All the best.
Please do. Perhaps the GWPF may sometimes be more involved behind the scenes than we get to hear about... Or at least one might think so given the BBC's attitude towards it as being the root of of all global warming scepticism in the UK. While that is not true, of course, I do sometimes wish we heard a bit more from the GWPF, if only to 'keep the pot boiling'.
And congratulations again.
"Who knows, maybe I'll even write something from time to time..."
Do, my Lord Bishop, do.
Well done Andrew and congratulations.Best of luck.
Surely the lead post deserved a link??
http://www.thegwpf.org/andrew-montford-appointed-gwpf-deputy-director/
Anyway, congratulations!
And if you happen to cross paths with Alice Thomson, please could you invite her to engage at the "Doctors against diesel..." discussion thread? Thanks
http://www.thegwpf.com/were-all-victims-of-the-great-green-swindle/
Give 'em a heads up for their future name change, the Global Cooling Policy Foundation. They'll need even more horsepower than even you provide when that time arrives.
I've followed your blog virtually since its inception, initially because of the libertarian posts, but stayed as it became clear that yours was one of the prime sites to rebut the fallacies of so-called global warming/climate change (or whatever the zealots call it these days). You've always been a polite, rational blogger and your output (eg the Hockey Stick Illusion) carefully crafted and eminently readable.
So congratulations on your new appointment with the GWPF - thoroughly deserved. If I could make one request: the push-back against alarmism really needs to be political as much as scientific, if not more so; I hope you'll therefore use your 'new boy' enthusiasm along those lines.
Kind regards
Also, Dear Bish, perhaps you could answer John Silver's question over in the sidebar. Mebbe @ the '17 gitogether.
yeah, answer the goddam question willyuh.
(Also, congratulations to your elevation into the spheres of political power, your Bishiness)
Congratulations Andrew, I have no doubt that as part of the GWPF you will *continue* to play a significant part in bringing light and exposure to the whole sorry rent-seeking | embarrassing | diminishing | de-humanising [insert your own descriptor here] saga.
Well blow me - thought you'd packed up and gone gardening (or whatever),
Congratulations on the GWPF job and hope to hear more of your wise words, they are still needed :-)
Congratulations!
Congratulations, thank you for this Blog, and for writing about science (and other technical matters) in an accessible manner.I did not understand all the science and statistics in "The Hockey Stick Illusion", but you explained that the experts of Climate Science didn't either. They still don't, and won't admit that they can't.
Could the GWPF fund some research into the recycling of Wind Turbines and Solar Panels? If the UK starts now, we can lead the world in a growth industry, as the World Wide Green Blob goes bust. Dunno who is going to pay for it though.
Could the UK's Proceeds of Crime Act be used following criminal convictions for fraud against Climate Scientists and other Green Blob low life?
Now don't go making any sacrilegious promises there, your Grace!
Just bless the deserving ones of us occasionally.
And send the damned ones to *ell.
Your formal participation in the climate resistance is much appreciated. Thank you for taking on this role.
@ Hunter
"climate resistance"
Nice one. Is it yours? Mind if I nick it if so?
Well done Andrew. Climate change is a political movement. Pity virtually all the politicians have fallen for the scam. I hope you can re-educate the numpties. Yeah I know that presupposes they have had an education.