Navigation
Seen elsewhere

 

Buy

Books
Click images for more details

Twitter
Support

 

Recent comments
Recent posts
Currently discussing
Links

A few sites I've stumbled across recently....

Subscribe
Powered by Squarespace
« Chris Essex at GWPF - cartoon notes | Main | TailGate - Josh 389 »
Wednesday
May032017
by AuthorBishop Hill

Thanks

DateMay 3, 2017

Thanks to everyone who has sent good wishes for my new role at GWPF, or passed them on in person at Chris Essex's lecture last night. 

Who knows, maybe I'll even write something from time to time...

Comment21 comments

PrintView Printer Friendly Version

Reader Comments (21)

Belated congratulations Andrew. I hope and trust that you will still be residing in these parts, and will only be commuting to London when necessary.

May 3, 2017 at 1:21 PM | Registered Commenterlapogus

congrats +1

May 3, 2017 at 1:38 PM | Registered Commentertomo

I'm uncertain how you might accept congratulations from a troll, but they are offered without hesitation.

May 3, 2017 at 1:51 PM | Unregistered CommenterSupertroll

Congratulations - and by the way, how young you are!! Either that or it's an old photo and I can't imagine the GWPF would stoop to that!

May 3, 2017 at 3:07 PM | Unregistered Commentersarah Ferguson

Well deserved recognition. All the best.

May 3, 2017 at 4:02 PM | Registered CommenterPharos

Please do. Perhaps the GWPF may sometimes be more involved behind the scenes than we get to hear about... Or at least one might think so given the BBC's attitude towards it as being the root of of all global warming scepticism in the UK. While that is not true, of course, I do sometimes wish we heard a bit more from the GWPF, if only to 'keep the pot boiling'.

And congratulations again.

May 3, 2017 at 6:32 PM | Unregistered Commentermichael hart

"Who knows, maybe I'll even write something from time to time..."

Do, my Lord Bishop, do.

May 3, 2017 at 7:14 PM | Unregistered Commenterdearieme

Well done Andrew and congratulations.Best of luck.

May 3, 2017 at 7:15 PM | Unregistered Commenterpeter horne

Surely the lead post deserved a link??

http://www.thegwpf.org/andrew-montford-appointed-gwpf-deputy-director/

Anyway, congratulations!

And if you happen to cross paths with Alice Thomson, please could you invite her to engage at the "Doctors against diesel..." discussion thread? Thanks

http://www.thegwpf.com/were-all-victims-of-the-great-green-swindle/

May 3, 2017 at 10:35 PM | Unregistered Commenternot banned yet

Give 'em a heads up for their future name change, the Global Cooling Policy Foundation. They'll need even more horsepower than even you provide when that time arrives.
===========

May 4, 2017 at 3:30 AM | Unregistered Commenterkim

I've followed your blog virtually since its inception, initially because of the libertarian posts, but stayed as it became clear that yours was one of the prime sites to rebut the fallacies of so-called global warming/climate change (or whatever the zealots call it these days). You've always been a polite, rational blogger and your output (eg the Hockey Stick Illusion) carefully crafted and eminently readable.

So congratulations on your new appointment with the GWPF - thoroughly deserved. If I could make one request: the push-back against alarmism really needs to be political as much as scientific, if not more so; I hope you'll therefore use your 'new boy' enthusiasm along those lines.

Kind regards

May 4, 2017 at 5:57 AM | Unregistered CommenterDavid Bishop

Also, Dear Bish, perhaps you could answer John Silver's question over in the sidebar. Mebbe @ the '17 gitogether.
=============

May 4, 2017 at 9:03 AM | Unregistered Commenterkim

yeah, answer the goddam question willyuh.

(Also, congratulations to your elevation into the spheres of political power, your Bishiness)

May 4, 2017 at 10:12 AM | Unregistered CommenterJohn Silver

Congratulations Andrew, I have no doubt that as part of the GWPF you will *continue* to play a significant part in bringing light and exposure to the whole sorry rent-seeking | embarrassing | diminishing | de-humanising [insert your own descriptor here] saga.

May 4, 2017 at 7:39 PM | Unregistered CommenterJerryM

Well blow me - thought you'd packed up and gone gardening (or whatever),
Congratulations on the GWPF job and hope to hear more of your wise words, they are still needed :-)

May 4, 2017 at 9:21 PM | Unregistered Commentergareth

Congratulations!

May 5, 2017 at 6:19 AM | Unregistered Commenterjorgekafkazar

Congratulations, thank you for this Blog, and for writing about science (and other technical matters) in an accessible manner.I did not understand all the science and statistics in "The Hockey Stick Illusion", but you explained that the experts of Climate Science didn't either. They still don't, and won't admit that they can't.

Could the GWPF fund some research into the recycling of Wind Turbines and Solar Panels? If the UK starts now, we can lead the world in a growth industry, as the World Wide Green Blob goes bust. Dunno who is going to pay for it though.

Could the UK's Proceeds of Crime Act be used following criminal convictions for fraud against Climate Scientists and other Green Blob low life?

May 6, 2017 at 1:41 AM | Unregistered Commentergolf charlie

Now don't go making any sacrilegious promises there, your Grace!

Just bless the deserving ones of us occasionally.

And send the damned ones to *ell.

May 6, 2017 at 4:01 AM | Unregistered CommenterATheoK

Your formal participation in the climate resistance is much appreciated. Thank you for taking on this role.

May 6, 2017 at 11:27 PM | Unregistered Commenterhunter

@ Hunter

"climate resistance"

Nice one. Is it yours? Mind if I nick it if so?

May 7, 2017 at 10:47 AM | Unregistered CommenterJerryM

Well done Andrew. Climate change is a political movement. Pity virtually all the politicians have fallen for the scam. I hope you can re-educate the numpties. Yeah I know that presupposes they have had an education.

May 8, 2017 at 8:28 AM | Unregistered CommenterH2O: the miracle molecule

PostPost a New Comment

Enter your information below to add a new comment.

My response is on my own website »
Author Email (optional):
Author URL (optional):
Post:
 
Some HTML allowed: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <code> <em> <i> <strike> <strong>

Notify me of follow-up comments via email.


  