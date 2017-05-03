Books Click images for more details
A few sites I've stumbled across recently....
Chris Essex was at GWPF last night to lecture on "The Great Climate Change Fervour". Josh sends his cartoon notes.
Video, anyone? I always enjoy his talks.
Heh, nice to notice, as always, that the real temp change is a temporary one.============
Why the Viking is smiling :
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2017/05/the-grapes-of-horvath.html
All hat and no cattle rustler.===============
Are we still climbing the warmist mountain or was we on the downward slopes towards sensible climate science? GWPF seem to be getting more traction now - or is it just me?
I will add my name to the list of those conveying congratulations to Your Grace.
It's just your pseudonym talking, TinyCo2
As Diogenes seems to shun Sion House and Almwick, it's hard to belives Ralph Percy really reads Josh.
As Diogenes seems to shun Sion House and Almwick, it's hard to belives Ralph Percy really reads Josh.
May 4, 2017 at 9:05 PM | Russell
vvussell, are you shunning English? History? Blackadder? Syon House? Alnwick? Various Duke's of Northumberland aka Percy?
What is it about Climate Science that you find so trustworthy?
May 4, 2017 at 2:49 PM | TinyCO2
I think it is because the Politicians are now realising that Climate Science is based on lies, and the GWPF is not.
Thanks for the reminder, GC: as the Bishop of Ukip has just lost 133 parish councillors,GWPF job one may finding a cartoonist who takes payment in turnips.
Russell, what has UKIP got to do with this? GWPF's most well known member, Lord Lawson is a Conservative... didn't they just win 563 council seats? But on the bright side the Greens got an extra 6 seats but they probably took them from the 42 seats the Limp Dems lost.
Seriously Russel, I thought you'd have learnt by now not to try and win an argument by obviously leaving out half the facts. Although that is a warmist habit.
Ah, Mr Seitz! Good to see you again. At risk of going too far off-topic, while you are here, and to cover a point you seem to have missed in our last encounter, would you please enlighten me as to exactly where to find the evidence that you seem so certain does exist that global warming has anything to do with human-produced CO2, and that the rise in CO2 that we have had for about 2 centuries is all the fault of humans, particularly in relation to their consumption of fossil fuels.
Do that, and I shall be eternally grateful to you for correcting so many of my own presumptions. Please note: the evidence needs to be verifiable, and should not include the assumptions and conclusions of others, nor should it refer to models.
Evidently, GC is as reluctant to read last week's news as Radical Rodent the climate science literature:
The “Bish” – Andrew Montford Appointed GWPF Deputy Director ...
https://wattsupwiththat.com/.../the-bish-andrew-montford-appointed-gwpf-deputy-dir..."The Global Warming Policy Foundation is delighted to announce that Andrew Montford has been appointed as Deputy Director. "
Never mind that Andrew's UKIP predecessor is Lord Lawson's son in law- nothing to see here, just move along to the next exhibit:
Having repeated itself for the Nth time withihout ever reading anything refered to N times before, the Radical Robot program seems seems a stable enough bot for Einstein's Definition to apply.
Oooh, another body-swerve, Mr Seitz! You must think that be getting good at this, though quite what my request has to do with the appointment of Mr Montford in the GWPF is a mystery. Regrettably, your brilliant wit is not the impression that you are giving everyone else – they just see you as one who is constantly attempt to dodge the question. Unfortunately for you, whatever you think you are doing, you really are giving an answer – and that is that there is NO EVIDENCE for you to offer to support your cause.
For the… erm… Nth time, you have given absolutely nothing. The only conclusion can be that there is nothing for you to give.
Hey! It's done it again! I post it once, the page goes AWOL, and I reload to view if it has been posted. With no sign, I re-post, to find multiple repetitions. Please, mods, if you can, could you excise the excess - and this note, too?
The tides the are a'turning it seems if this headline means anything.
Here
vvussell, how much do you have in common with Fred Seitz? (See Wikipedia)
1. Last year, DeSmogBlog uncovered a 1989 internal memo from tobacco company Philip Morris explaining that Seitz “is quite elderly and not sufficiently rational to offer advice.”
2. “If I was asked to bet – and this is recognizing that the answer isn't really known scientifically – I would say it's unlikely that we face serious danger from global warming.”
Source https://www.desmogblog.com/frederick-seitz
I do seem to recall that Russell Seitz was also intelligent enough to dismiss Global Warming as a hoax, but then changed his mind. Do powerful influences still play a part in Seitz life?
Russell, UKIP did not lose 133 Parish Councillors. I wish. Actually UKIP lost 145 Ward seats in district, city, borough and county councils. Parish councils are quite different, much less important, sometimes not even contested, and rarely publicised outside of the locale.
It seems that the MSM is catching up?
https:// https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lFTEZTuLRoM html
Whatever happened with the shooting at climate scientist at UAH?
And what are the rationalizations this time around, Russell and fiends?
