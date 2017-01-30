Monday
Jan302017
by Josh
Myron Ebell in transit - Cartoon notes by Josh
Myron Ebell, who led President Trump's transition team for the Environmental Protection Agency, gave a fascinating talk at the House of Commons today on Trump's approach to environmental policy.
There are plenty of stories in the media (Guardian, Daily Mail and Independent, for example) from the press conference held earlier in the day and he covered similar ground in the HoC talk. Here are some cartoon notes - it was a lot of fun.
Click to enlarge
Here is a video of the Press conference held by the Foreign Press Association and the GWPF.
Reader Comments (30)
Is there a video available?
Otherwise I might just be stuck with things like the headline at The Independent: "Trump will definitely pull out of Paris climate change deal". While that is certainly welcome, if true, I can't really trust any of the legacy media to even report the facts these days.
Are US Airport Departure Lounges ready for the rush of Climate Science refugees seeking safe refuge in the EU? Some of them could find themselves wanted for questioning by the FBI, a bit like FIFA Officials.
Is Guantanamo Bay threatened by sea level rise?
Didn't happen ,
the BBC isn't reporting it
No Myron Ebell on the BBC's .co.uk in the last 24 hours
wonder why ....
Ebell has found it hard to upstage the Fijian invasion of East Anglia
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2017/01/buck-house-balks-at-ukipscience-cut.html
vvussell, your attempts to make Climate Science appear desperate, are succeeding.
You ought to award yourself a Nobel Prize for proving Trump correct.
Sorry to be dense, but what is Russell on about? (I'll probably regret asking)
In the meantime, SSE has discovered that still, cloudy, weather reduces the output from their 'renewables', and causes them to have to ramp up their conventional generating capacity ...
Who knew..?
DELINGPOLE: Trump’s Climate Plans Just Made the Media’s Heads Explode
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/01/31/delingpole-trumps-climate-plans-made-medias-heads-explode/
So? Bannon hired Delingpole. I wanna know who suggested Ebell to Trump.
Yesterday I saw a photoshopped picture of Queen Elizabeth, complete with a mischievous grin, wearing a red Trump hat, labelled: Make America Great Britain Again.
======================
It was very noticeable on the Channel 4 news yesterday evening that both John Snow and Tom Clarke were in full panic mode about Ebell (he was interviewed by Clarke) and his association with "climate change deniers" such as Mark Morano. I love to see that obnoxious pair of alarmists when things aren't going their way.
Jan 31, 2017 at 11:26 AM | Registered Commenter Phillip Bratby
A question asked by the C4 reporter as quoted in the Delingpole article, speaks much:
"The reporter who set the tone – and if nothing else, you've got to admire his honesty – was the one from Channel 4 News who told Ebell: "It will occur to you that this room is full of people like myself who consider that nothing you say has any basis in fact. So what you've been telling us is essentially meaningless.""
http://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/01/31/delingpole-trumps-climate-plans-made-medias-heads-explode/
Jan 31, 2017 at 8:43 AM | mike fowle
mike, vvussell is simply demonstrating the best that climate science has to offer. It is very convincing for those who had not previously started to question the credibility of the Global Warming message.
Here is a short video clip of Myron Ebell being interviewed and being asked how will the US cope after it increases dependence on Fossil fuels while the rest of the world opts for cheaper renewable fuels! Ebell explains the world of business to him.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J_YkOybz2UI
Peak Hot Air and Wind has yet to occur in the MSM. They are building up for a few final blows.
Climate Scientists have been very successful at excluding their opponents from proper debate, now they are going to have to continue without US Government Financial and Legislative support.
There is no evidence that Climate Scientists have ever tried open and honest debate, relying on secrecy and dishonesty instead.
Go to 23 minutes in the video to find the bit (Mick J, 11.34) where, after 20 minute of Ebell calmly explaining what he thinks the Trump administration will do, the arrogant ass Tom Clarke from C4 asks:
"Me and my colleagues in this room haven't spent much time speaking to people like yourselves.. because nothing you have to say has any support in fact ... yet here we are in this room listening to you again, why do you think that is?"
Ebell calmly replies, saying that elections are surprising things and talking of the rejection by the American people of what they are told by the 'bicoastal urban elite'. 'The people of America have rejected the expertariat... and I think for good reason. The expertariat have been wrong about one thing after another, including climate policy'.
Kim, Thank you for the picture of the Queen wearing a hat with the words: "Make America Great Britain Again". Priceless!!
In the meantime the petition to welcome Donald Trump on a state visit to the UK is at: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/178844/
Paul Matthews, Ebell seems a very calm and rational person. The nervous panic seemed to be in the voices of the journalists, or maybe they are not used to hearing honesty about climate science.
Sadly, many of these journalists have become so enthralled with, and by, the power of narrative that they have little left but contempt for facts.
'Expertariat', another fine word. Much better than 'credentialed morons', of which I've made much use in the past.
==================
I think it can be said that Cardinal Harrabin came over as the arrogant, ignorant and thick journalist that we know him to be. Ditto Tom Clarke. They don't like to be told the facts.
Next on page 3 of the Sun , a picture of Beowulf wearing his red Make America Geat Again hat.
"'Expertariat', another fine word. Much better than 'credentialed morons', of which I've made much use in the past." --kim
Yes, a fine word, as is 'trougherati.' But 'credentialed morons' has a certain panache.
Listening to the questioners and watching their body language I can see that where the greatest resistance to the emerging truth will come. Never having confronted the contra evidence they have no defence to the questions and alternative ideas which must now break into the public domain and cannot be ignored.
I am reminded of a passage from "Tinker Taylor Soldier Spy"
"Ever bought a fake picture, Toby? The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity." Le Carre - Tinker, Tailor
These people have bought a fake and paid big time with their professional reputations. The first stage of any con is to get your mark committed so that they throw good money after bad rather than accept the pain of a write off.
They are about to enter the stage of denial and resistance as they see their settled certainties evaporate one by one.
It won't be pretty - but it will be entertaining.
I see Wod-jah Wheelibin has been Twittering (with old gopher Black Dick) and being characteristically sly in inferring that Trump is "the enemy" in a fashion (as usual) that presumes to present that that's the official position of HMG.
RH might see Trump as an enemy - but the slippery slyness runs though him like "Blackpool" in a stick of Lancashire seaside rock - as evidenced by his response to criticism of his post.
Quick to defend himself - but less keen to have any informed debate on the airwaves he gate-keeps eh?
Good stuff over in UK. More Trump effect. Ebell is very well briefed. CEI involved in the ExxonKnew AG Schneiderman lawsuit, in Mann v. Steyn, in unconstitutionality of CPP with no less than a Larry Tribe brief. Several weekends ago the entire EPA transition team got a Saturday afternoon 3 hour briefing from Tony Heller on NOAA/Nasa climate data fiddles (probably part of developing endangerment finding recommendations). There is obviously a lot going on below the visible surface. US out of UNFCCC is coming soon. Defunding already ordered under the 1990 and 1993 laws.
Watching US progressives completely lose it about every other day is a new favorite pastime.
Rud Istvan, has the AG Schneiderman controversy progressed beyond this?
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2016/08/31/as-exxonknew-collpases-conservative-think-tank-sues-ag-schneiderman-over-exxon-probe-records/
Any news on the RICO 20?
Stunning. Thank you God!
Pharos +1
Dreamland. Smug, entitled, (former) elite put in their rightful place calmly, firmly and decisively.
Bring it all on, please.
Presumably Real Climate, Skeptical Science, The Guardian etc will manage to survive without US Government funded Global Warming Experts supplying them with Cli-Sci-Fi horror stories.
Well, if things go in the Trump administration as Myron Ebell apparently expects, then we finally will get to see those millions of climate refugees trampling their way to safe harbour.
It'll be all the consensus climate climate scientists rushing about trying to find jobs.
With enemies like these, the Rico 20 remain a credible threat to civil liberty.
https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.com/2017/01/havent-we-heard-that-somewhere-else.html