Wednesday
Nov022016
by Josh
Cartoons by Josh Calendar 2017
Nov 2, 2016 Josh
It’s been another hilarious year and the Cartoons by Josh Calendar is just the way to remember throughout 2017.
You can pre-order the Calendar here.
The calendar will be printed after 8th November and pre-order deliveries will be made the week of the 21st November.
As a special offer I am including a second calendar for half price for all orders before the 8th November.
Reader Comments (13)
Thanks Josh, 2 ordered ... one for me, and one as a Christmas present for my lovely climo-religious daughter who will hate the fact that it will make her laugh.
It's become a yearly holiday tradition at BadAndrewHaus to order Cartoons By Josh Calendars.
Andrew
Is there a blank page for inserting cartoons or comments about the US Presidential Comedy Awards?
According to Wilkipedia Ayla means "Earth Children".
John Podestra has a nice warm hot tub waiting for them back the ranch
Just having seen whose doing the cooking best to skip Desert.
??
Ayla. Reposted from BH US election thread
"Jamspid. Suggest you read it again. Ayla is the main character in a book series titled (in translation) "Earth's Children".
Ayla is a turkish female name for "halo around the moon" - hence "Ayla: halo be her name"."
John Podestra part of Jamspid post ???
In that case
http://scienceblogs.com/stoat/2016/11/06/observed-arctic-sea-ice-loss-directly-follows-anthropogenic-co2-emission/
Ayla.
In that case: no comment -
no wish to use bad language and thereby offend.
Stoats are not kosher.
Ayla halo be her name or halo around moon
Best Ayla not drop her trousers and knickers in the middle of the Arctic and get frost bite on her bum despite what they say about Global Warming.
An Arctic frozen snotty nose bit diffulcult to wipe away with a hammer and chisel and a pair of pliers and not take the skin off your top lip with it despite the dire consequences of Climate Change.
And Ayla the Earth Brat if you're going to the Frozen Arctic to measure sea ice don't forget to take your school ruler and wrap up warm and don't forget your mittens and your school scarf it's very cold up in the Arctic and watch out because remember
Little Earth Girls and little Earth Boys may be made from sugar and spice and all things nice but polar bears still like to eat them unless of course "The Great British Spiirit Cooking Bake Off" master chef Marina Abbranovitch and John Pedestra,s brother Tony get first bite.
appreciate the effort and all, but little wonder this place is in ruins
Which place Ayla?
Has your cave been trashed by luuvies and other protesters?
Is your druid village a new "Jungle"?
nice
any discount?? this 2017 calendar looks fantastic but I think it's a little expensive.