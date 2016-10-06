Thursday
by Josh
Oct 6, 2016 Josh
Actor and activist Leo DiCaprio:
“If you do not believe in climate change, you do not believe in facts, or in science or empirical truths and therefore, in my humble opinion, should not be allowed to hold public office,” he said.
The irony is that DiCaprio has come under fire for taking private jets around the world and renting out superyachts for lavish parties — that’s a big carbon footprint for a climate crusader.
Hacked Sony emails showed DiCaprio used private jets to fly between New York to Los Angeles six times in six weeks during 2015.
The Academy Award winning actor even flew 8,000 miles to receive an environmental reward — enough carbon dioxide was burnt to power 20 U.S. homes for a year.
Reader Comments (77)
It is good to see a man sticking to his principles – which, in this case, would appear to be: “Look at me! Look at me! Aren’t I being good?! ... can I have some awards, now?”
At least Groucho had the honesty and grace to admit that if you didn’t like his principles, he had others.
Excellent cartoon, as usual, Josh, by the way.
Sanctimonious self-righteous arrogant two-faced hyopcrit!
I hope DiCaprio doesn't hear that the Gubmint has given the go ahead for Lancashire fracking, else he'll be straight onto his private jet to come over here to object.
Dictionary definition of an 'actor':
"a person who behaves in a way that is not genuine"
I have never consciously seen any of his films. I attempted to watch The Aviator (about Howard Hughes) once but fell unconscious twenty minutes in. The fact that he is a fat, lascivious,hypocritical bullshitter should come as no surprise to anyone.
The Gullibles are getting more and more hysterical because people no longer believe.
Farce hardly covers it.
I wonder if he's doing it entirely out of his own funds - and doesn't receive an honorarium for his appearances?
It's just that iirc Sharon Stone trousered $200K or so for a 'sleb endorsement (in Ecuador was it?) to do an environmental pitch for poor people (or international shyster lawyers even) and didn't bother to show up.
Perhaps Leo can be persuaded to sign up for Elon Musk as a Mars pioneer?
I wonder if he's doing it entirely out of his own funds - and doesn't receive an honorarium for his appearances?
$10 million to environmental charities.
Plus 6 times that via his 25-million-follower Foundation.
Phil Clarke, are you able to explain why di Caprio is such a hypocrite with all his private air miles?
He could make such a difference to the whole Mars thing
And Phil didn't again address the question - does he get his exes for showing up - ever? - does he expense his self promoting globe trotting from his "charity" - a tax efficient vehicle no doubt....
Now if he used a solar aircraft - we'd be bothered a bit less with his presence about the place eh?
10 questions for Leo...
tomo, there are millions of poor people who wish they could afford to be as hypocritical as Leo, and create such an enormous carbon footprint, with so little personal effort.
Eyes closed tight shut to avoid self-evident hypocrisy,
Brow contorted because the science is not so self evident,
Pursed lips to broadcast the self evident,
And if it's still not self evident to you look at my magnificent hat.
Ra, the Sun God the way to go, except when I simply have to use my little plane.
Everyone's allowed a little hobby aren't they?
Did anyone shout Chinook? No, it's a Boeing.
Phil Clarke, so you think that it's ok to buy your way out of doing bad?
but okay with milions embezzled from Indonesia
So Phill whatcha gonna do if President Trump pulls the U S out the Paris Climate Accord,
As Glenn "Instapundit" Reynolds says, I'll believe there is a climate crisis when the people who are telling me there is a climate crisis ACT like there is a climate crisis.
Most actors will admit, if they are honest, that they are only famous because they won both the genetic lottery, and an audition when they were young. And many of them never finished high school, let alone college.
I'd recommend Ricky Gervais "Extras", which mocks the entire entertainment industry. In one great scene, the great Ian McLellan, playing himself:
http://www.wimp.com/sir-ian-mckellen-on-how-to-be-a-good-actor/
I have nothing against good actors, but seriously, without professional writers, lighting, makeup, sound editing...they often sound like idiots.
FAMOUS ACTORS
Climate Change is great for the Clintons
Another devastating hurricane hits the poverty stricken Caribbean island of Haiti and Bill and Hillary can rob them again.
These criticisms of Leonardo DiCaprio are very biased and unfair. People forget that he starred in the film Titanic and that makes him an expert on climate change. After all, how many ships have been sunk by icebergs since CO2 levels went soaring and global warming took off? The icebergs must all melt now before they can get near shipping lanes!
He is acting rationally, if he wants to get work in Hollywood then he must tow the party line, however absurd.
http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=1QjYltxayGs
Leo's lost outtakes...
Dork are you well? Two posts on topic. How come?
Roy 10:06, you are quite correct. All the media attention, then and now, has been on the Titantic, passengers and crew. Nobody has shown any understanding for the iceberg.
Oh the Wasps of Autumn.
They are such a curse.
Just when you put your mouth to a jam sandwich they somehow miraculously appear out of nowhere.
"He is acting rationally, if he wants to get work in Hollywood then he must tow the party line, however absurd." The Dork of CorkL
Rubbish. He's not towing or toeing anything, he's setting the trend. He's just another warmist who says one thing but does another. He doesn't care enough about his pet cause to know that the solution to CO2 isn't for governments to wave a magic wand and make fossil fuels go away. In future the new 'let them eat cake' meme will be 'let them fly by wind power'.
Come on co2
If you want to make millions of company tokens in that town you must stick with the programme.
That's just the way it is.
You are showing admirable qualities as clearly you are not a carerist.
Company men and company tokens go hand in hand
Only people with Franciscan tendencies can speak the truth and only for a limited period at that.
http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=cXTEB8K1yaY
Randy Quaid, sadly out of a job.
He is priceless but unemployed......
http://m.youtube.com/watch?v=dzhARABe3ZE
Randy Quaid living the high life....
Randy who? Dork, you're not trying to tell me that he's on the same par as DiCaprio? Actors and artistes are left leaning, greenie fruitcakes. Always have been, always will be. If there's an impractical choice to make, they'll make it. Or they'd never have chosen such a flakey profession.
http://www.breitbart.com/2016-presidential-race/2016/10/06/bill-clinton-pushing-for-clinton-foundation-haiti-relief-after-fleecing-haitians/
Tiny CO2. Charlton Heston, Ronald Reagan, John Wayne.....
Oh my dayz, Leonardo's carbon-compensation scheme must have already re-forested half of the moon.
ACK keep going. There are always exceptions, including loony right wingers - eg Gummer. Try to get into the 21st century or at least the latter end of the 20th with your list of right wing actors.
Tiny CO2. Take your pick
http://www.ranker.com/list/republicans-and-hollywood-republican-celebrities-list/famous-conservatives?utm_expid=16418821-253.Q8hRDqTzQmC6TeDxwzEYhw.0&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bing.com%2F
So ACK, how many of those under 60 do you recognise? And are you sure that those that are under 60 aren't warmists?
Try these lists instead.
Celebs who are Democrats
Celebs with links to the Democrats
TinyCO2. With a post on Oct 7, 2016 at 2:27 PM you wrote something so obviously incorrect that, on a whim, I provided the names of three well known exceptions. That alone should have been enough. I have no wish to continue a discussion into the political leanings of America's glitterati. They have no particular insight and few have (or had) any political nouse.
Couldn't he plane-share with Harrison Ford when Ford pops out for his burger?
Friends! Forget the Hard-Right neoliberal Leonardo da Spockicio! He is not logical, Captain!
A far more important matter - which has been literally suppressed by the Far-Right Murdoch-controlled Monopoly Media, e.g. the Hard-Right neoliberal BBC - is Jeremy's new Shadow Cabinet, which is literally stuffed with heavyweight politicians, e.g. Our Diane and Our Emily, with the Far-Right Red Tory Traitor Tom Watson providing balance.
My Blog, as ever, provides a literally penetrating and objective analysis of Jeremy's literally stunning new Shadow Cabinet:
