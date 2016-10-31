Monday
Oct312016
by Josh
And if you don't want to know the result - Josh 385
Oct 31, 2016 Josh
The 2016 US Presidential election - what can one say?
A few sites I've stumbled across recently....
The USA just made an unprovoked swat at Bermuda - what did it do?
H. Clinton is the Meccachurian Candidate.........
In the UK we have many candidates ranging from the BNP, to the Green Party to the Monster Raving Loony Party. With its largely 2 party politics and its belief that everyone should have their chance to shine, it seems the US are exploring the more unconventional political views all in one go.
The Democratic system in the United States is the best that money can buy.
Some people spend their own money, some people con other people out of their own money.
Wonderful proof that Josh does excellent Political cartoons, without Political bias, whereas some excellent cartoonists fail to see that they have become "the joke".
(vvussell won't understand that either, because he doesn't understand hypocrisy or irony)
Josh, is this what your cartoon is referring to?
http://tinyurl.com/zrqcmqo
MAGA or MECCA ?
Great cartoon Josh.
When did BH descend to rebroadcasting the utter dregs of the gutter? HRC having a predilection for young girls? John Silver do you have no shame for spreading such filth? Probably not.
One of the joys of BH was the absence within it of smutty innuendo - no longer.
ACK, should be thankful-- it's just Florida trying to stop the Zika mosquitoes from hopping from Hamilton to Heathrow.
Only consolation as far as I'm concerned is this: if Trump gets in and someone - er - takes exception to him - they'll get Mike Pence who actually LOOKS like a President and SOUNDS like a President.....
Courageous crosspost.
The best action can be found at Reddit and O’keefe’s.
Lotsa fun, and cartoons too!
https://www.reddit.com/r/The_Donald/
https://twitter.com/JamesOKeefeIII
ACK, can you imagine a singing wiener?
Funny cartoon, that.
John Silver. I stopped finding wiener jokes funny when I moved to wearing long trousers?
The Oath of Office:
"I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my Ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."
I don't think this Oath grants a free pardon for previous breaches of the Constitution of the United States, unless fresh amendments are passed quickly. Berlusconi thought he had covered this Legal Loophole.
Ack, there are 2 funny and too funny.
John Silver. You forgot "not funny", and "formerly funny but now puerile".
ACK, for your delectation:
http://tinyurl.com/jsus6ft
To avoid lengthy sentence(s), it might be better if both candidates stood aside for their preferred Vices.
@Venus et al: FEMALECHURIAN....
@GC: Money and young girls, money and young girls?
Anthony Weiner Sends Apology Sext To Entire Clinton Campaign
http://www.theonion.com/article/anthony-weiner-sends-apology-sext-entire-clinton-c-54560
Humour !!
I don't see why anyone should be afraid of a Trump presidency
...Then I have been reading Scott Adams for a long time.
stewgreen, the idea of a Scott Adams Presidency would make a lot of people afraid. 99% of those people deserve to be afraid.
A last-minute solution to the dilemma the USA finds itself in has been found.
Paul Matthews, brilliant!
The Britishness of her parents, and places of birth are not in question, but Americans should not delve into the Royal Ancestory of the Queen or Prince Phillip too far.
Candidate Risk Assessments on Scott Adams new Blogpost
Comfort yourself by dismissing the videos and mail links he provides as "not evidence"
The Climate will win.
Ayla, you know full well that is not allowed under the terms and conditions of the US Constitution (with or without Amendments) Climate Scientists have stated that Mann controls the Climate, and he will not allow his decisions to be reviewed by 12 Angry Men (and/or Women)
Obviously it remains possible that Mann and Climate Science are devious liars, and have no idea what controls the climate at all.
Some guy called Chad made a fine showing 10-15 years ago, but I don't think he is still hanging around.
stewgreen, some of that cough medicine, and pneumonia medicine, and bronchitis medicine, is strong stuff, and should not be taken for prolonged periods, at the same time.
I meant, the climate will win, dear charlie, as in, the climate, you know, will win.
Ayla. what a most sensible thing to write (and three times!). Does this mean you are leaving the Dark Side? This could even bring the Bish to editorialize.
@Venue et al: the latest news is tat H. Clinton is a real MANCHURIAN candidate, i.e. run by the Chinese Communist regime to drag the American economy and military downwards to give victory to China without a war.
The relief. I read that as a Man utd candidate. I could tolerate the Chinese
EternalOptimist, if the manutd candidate, she will be expecting extra fergging time to be added if it is heading for an unfavourable result.
There's a 'hanging Cheds' joke in there somewhere. but I think I'd better leave well alone
ACK, the New York Police Department have something to say to you:
http://truepundit.com/breaking-bombshell-nypd-blows-whistle-on-new-hillary-emails-money-laundering-sex-crimes-with-children-child-exploitation-pay-to-play-perjury/
John Silver. You lie
ACK, about what?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SXG_h765ZBA
John Silver do you have short-term memory problems? Would seem so.
OK, remind me.
John Silver. This is going nowhere. I've given my comment about your spreading unsubstantiated smut. I'm not going to change my mind about that regardless of how much additional biased content you bring to the table. If anything was provable HRC would have been charged and the D would be the first accuser.
Grow up.
I haven't said anything. If you weren't illiterate you would have understood what I wrote in my first comment.
I was referring to Josh's cartoon.
The NYPD may have a different opinion.
It seems the manifest criminality of the Clinton Foundation is the key, but the criminality is so protean as to include the possibility(probability?) of underage sex.
===========================
As I wrote John Silver this is going nowhere and now you have identified my illiteracy.....
I'll make it easy for you to understand the US election. Trump is a nationalist, not an internationalist. He's played by the rules for his entire career rather than with them, as Hillary has done, bending and breaking them much as a willful child. She harnessed the State Department in service to her criminality, including gun-running and murder('We came, we saw, he died', as she spoke of Khadaffi), and worse. If you want a microcosmic view, look to Haiti, where the Clinton Foundation engaged in unspeakable behaviour to a helpless nation.
It isn't just Assange doing the leaking, and probably Russian involvement is minimal if at all. These latest leaks are from bureaucratic whistleblowers, they whom Clinton thought she had permanently cowed.
A humourous anecdote is Secretary of State John Kerry intimidating the Ecuadorians into shutting off Assange's internet connection. That is building a sand castle way down the beach as the waters recede for the incoming tsunami.
That said, it's going to be a close election. Many have already voted, before the tide turned, and one party is rife with election fraud. This is a barnburning cliffhanger, soon to be snuffed by the great ocean of the electorate.
========================
The public having to rely on whistle blowers indicates that
institutional checks and balances aren't working, alack.
Heh, Beth, apparently freedom of conscience still remained with a few agents of the FBI and officers of the New York Police Department, despite the absence of freedom of worship.
=================
Thank goodness for that, kim. All the freedoms under threat,
time fer yr hemlock, Socrates.
Please do me a favor, Beth and post this @ Judy's
You don't need a weatherman to tell which way the raindrops fall,
But one may come in handy when the water threatens tall.
I'm blocked again over there 'cuz I won't register anywhere.
Thanks in advance.
==============
Will do, kim.