Books
« And if you don't want to know the result - Josh 385 | Main | Bulldog Bob »
Friday
Oct282016
by AuthorJosh

Madhouse Mann - Josh 384

DateOct 28, 2016

Michael Mann has a book out called "The Madhouse Effect" with cartoons by Tom Toles. 

It looks like it's a summary of every alarmist strawman and lots of name calling of sceptics - well, I guess that's all they got.

Speaking of mad alarmism, 'The Stern Review' is now ten years old. There is a new GWPF report on it, out today, written by Peter Lilley and Richard Tol, which is well worth reading. You can download it here.

Cartoons by Josh

Reader Comments (55)

First?

Oct 28, 2016 at 1:02 PM | Unregistered Commentermichael hart

One of the definitions of insanity is repeating the same actions, and expecting a different result.

Over a hundred papers claim to have replicated Mann's Hockey Stick.

(Health Warning - Climate Science may contain Nuts)

Oct 28, 2016 at 1:29 PM | Unregistered Commentergolf charlie

Mickey must have upset a trick cyclist real bad to have himself consigned to a red-walled room.

Oct 28, 2016 at 1:54 PM | Unregistered CommenterACK

Warming will produce a decreased polar/equatorial temperature gradient and calm the weather and climate. Ironically the onset of glaciation(and of exit from glaciation) is marked by increased variability and severity of storminess. If in fact(which isn't so over the near past time) there becomes greater storminess, it more likely marks the onset of glaciation than the warming of the earth.

A sad irony, false-footed into mitigating a warming that isn't coming instead of adapting to a cooling that is coming.
=========

Oct 28, 2016 at 4:20 PM | Unregistered Commenterkim

The bear's called Theo, what's the worm called..... and don't say Mann ;-)

I followed the link to the book and thought 'oh how dull the cartoon is on the front'. I'm glad Josh is on our side. LOL. Mann looks like he's about to start a rendition of All By Myself.

Oct 28, 2016 at 4:52 PM | Unregistered CommenterTinyCO2

Clive, always worming his way into my cartoon notes along with his partner in grime, Salty.

Oct 28, 2016 at 5:03 PM | Registered CommenterJosh

Lets hear it for Josh....WOOF!

Oct 28, 2016 at 6:12 PM | Registered CommenterDung

How long before Phil Boy pops up here to cite a whole bunch of partisan and discredited sources, all of whom are running peer reviewed pieces that show without doubt that Mikey never bullied anyone EVAH!!

I'm 100% with Josh in piling on the excrement. This sleazy and thoroughly unpleasant narcissist must surely be aware that he is responsible for so many unnecessary deaths and so much global unhappiness, solely as a result of the diversion of trillions of dollars into snake oil scams made politically acceptable by his 'work'.

And yet still he craves visibility. A truly dreadful person.

Oct 28, 2016 at 7:28 PM | Unregistered CommenterJerryM

And BTW, notice that I didn't use "alllegedly" anywhere in my last comment.

So go ahead Mikey, have a pop at suing me you miserable f*ck.

Oct 28, 2016 at 7:32 PM | Unregistered CommenterJerryM

If Toles is funny and trenchant enough to get syndicated and win a Pulitzers , why won't Josh link us to the toons he's trying to satirize?

Oct 28, 2016 at 7:33 PM | Unregistered CommenterRussell

have to laugh at some of the (only high) reviews from the link -

"Most Helpful Customer Reviews on Amazon.com (beta)
Amazon.com: 4.8 out of 5 stars 37 reviews

14 of 17 people found the following review helpful

5.0 out of 5 stars
Read this book! Give it to your friends! It will inform, entertain, and outrage. 7 Sept. 2016
By Michael Ashley - Published on Amazon.com

Format: Kindle Edition Verified Purchase

Read this book! It will inform, entertain, and outrage. It finishes by giving hope that there are solutions to the problem of climate change.

The chapter titles give a good idea of what the book covers: Science - How It Works; Climate Change: The Basics; Why Should I Give a Damn?; The Stages of Denial; The War on Climate Science; Hypocrisy - Thy Name is Climate Change Denial; Geoengineering, or What Could Possibly Go Wrong?; A Path Forward. The book finishes with over 20 pages of footnotes and links to on-line resources.

The author, Michael Mann, is a well-known and highly respected climate scientist who has been front and center in the battle between science and the science-deniers in confronting man-made climate change. His experience in communicating the science really shines in this book, which is laced with informative analogies.

For non-scientists, the first chapter on how science works should put some conspiracy theories to rest.

Also for non-scientists, as well as for scientists in fields other than climate science, the summary of climate change is very clear and comprehensive.

The middle section of the book describes the climate denial movement, and the various strange players in it who are driven by combinations of financial interest, ideology, and egotism. Mann doesn't shrink from naming names. For me, one of the sharpest distinctions between real scientists such as Mann and the denier "scientists" is that the former write so clearly and logically, whereas the latter are illogical, confused, and self-contradictory.

Future generations will look back on early 21st Century climate denialism with amazement and anger. Mann's book will be an invaluable primary source to explain to bewildered historians why we took so long to take action."

wonder who "Mann doesn't shrink from naming names" are, anybody ?

Oct 28, 2016 at 10:25 PM | Unregistered Commenterdfhunter

Odd, there is a wet fur pet miniature poodle whinging about links to Toles.

Why would we or Josh Care?

Link to it yourself, wet dog!

Oct 28, 2016 at 10:29 PM | Unregistered CommenterATheoK

@dfhunter

We are not deniers of any science except 'dodgy science' and we are deniers of dodgy models, our opponents are the only ones who deny science. However the state of our scientific knowledge is so pitifully inadequate that it is no help in this discussion.

Oct 28, 2016 at 11:00 PM | Registered CommenterDung

Inspiring man.

Oct 29, 2016 at 12:46 AM | Unregistered CommenterAyla

But surely we're still waiting for the worm to turn?

Oct 29, 2016 at 3:26 AM | Unregistered CommenterIt doesn't add up...

What dry humor !

Oct 29, 2016 at 8:18 AM | Unregistered CommenterRussell

Ayla.
Have people previously commented upon your taste in men?

Oct 29, 2016 at 8:34 AM | Unregistered CommenterACK

"wonder who "Mann doesn't shrink from naming names" are, anybody ?"

He names typical people like Steve Milloy, Mark Morano, Bjorn Lomborg, Rupurt Murdoch, Fred Singer, Joe Barton, Sarah Palin and the Koch Brothers (Toles has caricatures of them). There's no McIntyre, McKitrick, Ball or Steyn. He mentions the Breakthrough Institute without naming any names. He mentions Ted Cruz's hearing without mentioning the witnesses such as Judith Curry.

Oct 29, 2016 at 8:36 AM | Unregistered CommenterCanman

Here's a weird quote from page 123:

"One other thing, by the way: reflecting more sunlight out to space before it ever reaches the surface of Earth means less potential for solar power, less availability of alternative energy. Geoengineering in this case would make even more difficult the already tough challenge of weaning ourselves off the fossil fuels that are at the very root of the problem we are trying to solve."

Oct 29, 2016 at 8:42 AM | Unregistered CommenterCanman

Typical heteropatriarchy

Oct 29, 2016 at 9:15 AM | Unregistered CommenterAyla

Ayla. Perhaps, but hit a nerve huh?

Oct 29, 2016 at 9:21 AM | Unregistered CommenterACK

I wonder why Mann didn't ask Josh if he would contribute a cartoon or two?

Oct 29, 2016 at 9:40 AM | Unregistered CommenterRoy

funny denier you

Oct 29, 2016 at 10:08 AM | Unregistered CommenterAyla

Ayla

if you dont like our heteropatriarchy, try over at real climate I hear their's is better ^.^

Oct 29, 2016 at 10:10 AM | Registered CommenterDung

Ayla - sad deluded schmuck yourself.

Oct 29, 2016 at 10:38 AM | Unregistered CommenterACK

Why doesn't the Bish ask Toles to do a guest cartoon?

Oct 29, 2016 at 11:21 PM | Unregistered CommenterRussell

Clive, worms don't like beans!
My face is not a bean!!
MY FACE IS NOT A BEA.....
AHHHH!!!!!!

Oct 30, 2016 at 8:42 AM | Unregistered CommenterACK

vvussell, does Toles do cartoons featuring the absurd antics and ramblings of those committed to the asylums of climate science? If he does, I am sure they would create nervous laughter and hilarity.

Oct 30, 2016 at 1:51 PM | Unregistered Commentergolf charlie

As soon as Josh's work starts appearing in a Pulitzer winning paper , you can nominate him for one.

Oct 30, 2016 at 10:08 PM | Unregistered CommenterRussell

vvussell, you have answered a question that you were never asked.

When is Mann going to risk his reputation in court, have instigated legal proceedings?

Oct 30, 2016 at 11:17 PM | Unregistered Commentergolf charlie

hit a nerve huh?

Oct 30, 2016 at 11:28 PM | Unregistered CommenterAyla

Let's compromise- Josh can do the drawing and Toles can do the captions

Oct 31, 2016 at 12:56 AM | Unregistered CommenterRussell

Ayla. No, was exercising my Thesaurus. How can anyone believe the Mann inspiring?

Oct 31, 2016 at 7:44 AM | Unregistered CommenterACK

vvussell, bit late for compromise in Climate Science. Unless Toles wants to cartoon Clinton and Penitentiary, and demonstrate better predictive skills than Climate Scientists.

Is that the question you weren't asked?

Oct 31, 2016 at 8:45 AM | Unregistered Commentergolf charlie

Would put my money on Josh if there were to be a competition between paired cartoons on similar topics by Josh and that other fellah.

Oct 31, 2016 at 8:57 AM | Unregistered CommenterACK

A splendid idea , Ack- in honor of the Bish & Brexit, they can competitively redraw a Thomas Nast op-ed classic , like The American Ganges.

As to their past publishing rivalry, the metric is how many acres of newsprint their cartoons have consumed.

While tens of millions view six Tom Toles cartoons in ~200 newspapers weekly , Josh's real world syndication seems to add up to none.

Cue episcopal indignation at Nasty Tom's ungodly carbon footprint, as his cartoons weigh a gram and it takes tonnes of newsprint and acres of trees a day to keep him in print.

Oct 31, 2016 at 10:46 AM | Unregistered CommenterRussell

Russell. Worth is not measured by tonnes of newspaper consumed. The result should be judged by the depth and persistence of smiles generated. A near perfect example was the Julius Caesar/Jeremy Corbyn cartoon drawn by Josh that I spent much time examining for its inner subtleties, and its later crude misappropriation that had precisely zero subtlety.

Oct 31, 2016 at 12:07 PM | Unregistered CommenterACK

Staring at one cartoon for two months, you must have found quite a few .

Oct 31, 2016 at 12:58 PM | Unregistered CommenterRussell

Russell. Quality not quantity is a good work ethic

Oct 31, 2016 at 1:19 PM | Unregistered CommenterACK

Who did you say Joah works for?

Oct 31, 2016 at 3:41 PM | Unregistered CommenterRussell

Russell. Depends on whom you mean - perhaps King Hezekiah for whom he worked as a recorder

Oct 31, 2016 at 4:06 PM | Unregistered CommenterACK

ACK, as vvussell knows you, try him on geology, as I have sensed, remotely, his Climatology and Humour are rubbish.

"Russell MacGregor Seitz 

Harvard University, Cambridge

Climatology, Mineralogy, Remote Sensing"

Oct 31, 2016 at 5:01 PM | Unregistered Commentergolf charlie

Russell. Is gC correct? If so, then my interest is piqued. Your geoengineering proposals are interesting to me because they are easily stopped if need's be. I speculate that they might be used to brighten, and thereby cool ocean waters ahead of hurricanes/typhoons so driving them away from landfall.
I can foresee such a discussion being far more profitable than endless carping about cartoons (sorry Josh).

Oct 31, 2016 at 5:55 PM | Unregistered CommenterACK

A recorder ?

Sounds more like a brazen trumpet.

Had he the scientific literacy to read Climatic Change , it might change his tune.

Oct 31, 2016 at 6:23 PM | Unregistered CommenterRussell

Kerry Emanuel beat you to it on hurricane heat, ACK- the paper has about 40 cites thus far.

Oct 31, 2016 at 6:26 PM | Unregistered CommenterRussell

Russell I am not worried by someone else coming up with the hurricane idea. When you think about it it's an obvious application - it took me a few minutes to come up with the possibility after reading a description of your company. Tells me I've still got it.

Any plans for a practical demonstration? I would imagine the organics within plankton might provide enough microbubble stabilizer. Look forward to reading more.

Oct 31, 2016 at 6:46 PM | Unregistered CommenterACK

golfCharlie. Just how do you find out the true identity of posters who only use a non-de-blog? Thank you for unveiling the identity of Russell. It will make future interactions far more interesting and I look forward to them with greater anticipation. I do wish, however, that he do more than just play wordgames, at which I am appallingly bad.

Nov 1, 2016 at 9:18 AM | Unregistered CommenterACK

ACK vvussell vvuns a blog


https://vvattsupwiththat.blogspot.co.uk/2015/02/the-first-thousand-years-are-always.html

he does not publicise it as much as he used to.

Nov 1, 2016 at 1:14 PM | Unregistered Commentergolf charlie

Well Russell, I have just visited your website and was far from impressed. You lift Josh's cartoon and highly selective parts of comments from this thread. I note that you mis-attribute one comment to me that was written by another (careless) and reproduce a comment of Alya's and my response, completely out of context as if we were responding to another's comment (completely unethical). My appreciation of you, which had been rising, has suddenly plummeted.

Nov 1, 2016 at 3:51 PM | Unregistered CommenterACK

ACK IS REFERRED TO THE SUBTITLE OF THE BLOG IN QUESTION.

Nov 1, 2016 at 7:39 PM | Unregistered CommenterRussell
