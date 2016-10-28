Friday
by Josh
Madhouse Mann - Josh 384
Oct 28, 2016 Climate: Mann GWPF Josh Richard Tol Stern
Michael Mann has a book out called "The Madhouse Effect" with cartoons by Tom Toles.
It looks like it's a summary of every alarmist strawman and lots of name calling of sceptics - well, I guess that's all they got.
Speaking of mad alarmism, 'The Stern Review' is now ten years old. There is a new GWPF report on it, out today, written by Peter Lilley and Richard Tol, which is well worth reading. You can download it here.
One of the definitions of insanity is repeating the same actions, and expecting a different result.
Over a hundred papers claim to have replicated Mann's Hockey Stick.
Mickey must have upset a trick cyclist real bad to have himself consigned to a red-walled room.
Warming will produce a decreased polar/equatorial temperature gradient and calm the weather and climate. Ironically the onset of glaciation(and of exit from glaciation) is marked by increased variability and severity of storminess. If in fact(which isn't so over the near past time) there becomes greater storminess, it more likely marks the onset of glaciation than the warming of the earth.
A sad irony, false-footed into mitigating a warming that isn't coming instead of adapting to a cooling that is coming.
The bear's called Theo, what's the worm called..... and don't say Mann ;-)
I followed the link to the book and thought 'oh how dull the cartoon is on the front'. I'm glad Josh is on our side. LOL. Mann looks like he's about to start a rendition of All By Myself.
How long before Phil Boy pops up here to cite a whole bunch of partisan and discredited sources, all of whom are running peer reviewed pieces that show without doubt that Mikey never bullied anyone EVAH!!
I'm 100% with Josh in piling on the excrement. This sleazy and thoroughly unpleasant narcissist must surely be aware that he is responsible for so many unnecessary deaths and so much global unhappiness, solely as a result of the diversion of trillions of dollars into snake oil scams made politically acceptable by his 'work'.
And yet still he craves visibility. A truly dreadful person.
have to laugh at some of the (only high) reviews from the link -
"Most Helpful Customer Reviews on Amazon.com (beta)
Amazon.com: 4.8 out of 5 stars 37 reviews
14 of 17 people found the following review helpful
5.0 out of 5 stars
Read this book! Give it to your friends! It will inform, entertain, and outrage. 7 Sept. 2016
By Michael Ashley - Published on Amazon.com
Format: Kindle Edition Verified Purchase
Read this book! It will inform, entertain, and outrage. It finishes by giving hope that there are solutions to the problem of climate change.
The chapter titles give a good idea of what the book covers: Science - How It Works; Climate Change: The Basics; Why Should I Give a Damn?; The Stages of Denial; The War on Climate Science; Hypocrisy - Thy Name is Climate Change Denial; Geoengineering, or What Could Possibly Go Wrong?; A Path Forward. The book finishes with over 20 pages of footnotes and links to on-line resources.
The author, Michael Mann, is a well-known and highly respected climate scientist who has been front and center in the battle between science and the science-deniers in confronting man-made climate change. His experience in communicating the science really shines in this book, which is laced with informative analogies.
For non-scientists, the first chapter on how science works should put some conspiracy theories to rest.
Also for non-scientists, as well as for scientists in fields other than climate science, the summary of climate change is very clear and comprehensive.
The middle section of the book describes the climate denial movement, and the various strange players in it who are driven by combinations of financial interest, ideology, and egotism. Mann doesn't shrink from naming names. For me, one of the sharpest distinctions between real scientists such as Mann and the denier "scientists" is that the former write so clearly and logically, whereas the latter are illogical, confused, and self-contradictory.
Future generations will look back on early 21st Century climate denialism with amazement and anger. Mann's book will be an invaluable primary source to explain to bewildered historians why we took so long to take action."
wonder who "Mann doesn't shrink from naming names" are, anybody ?
@dfhunter
We are not deniers of any science except 'dodgy science' and we are deniers of dodgy models, our opponents are the only ones who deny science. However the state of our scientific knowledge is so pitifully inadequate that it is no help in this discussion.
"wonder who "Mann doesn't shrink from naming names" are, anybody ?"
He names typical people like Steve Milloy, Mark Morano, Bjorn Lomborg, Rupurt Murdoch, Fred Singer, Joe Barton, Sarah Palin and the Koch Brothers (Toles has caricatures of them). There's no McIntyre, McKitrick, Ball or Steyn. He mentions the Breakthrough Institute without naming any names. He mentions Ted Cruz's hearing without mentioning the witnesses such as Judith Curry.
Here's a weird quote from page 123:
"One other thing, by the way: reflecting more sunlight out to space before it ever reaches the surface of Earth means less potential for solar power, less availability of alternative energy. Geoengineering in this case would make even more difficult the already tough challenge of weaning ourselves off the fossil fuels that are at the very root of the problem we are trying to solve."
I wonder why Mann didn't ask Josh if he would contribute a cartoon or two?
Why doesn't the Bish ask Toles to do a guest cartoon?
vvussell, does Toles do cartoons featuring the absurd antics and ramblings of those committed to the asylums of climate science? If he does, I am sure they would create nervous laughter and hilarity.
As soon as Josh's work starts appearing in a Pulitzer winning paper , you can nominate him for one.
vvussell, you have answered a question that you were never asked.
When is Mann going to risk his reputation in court, have instigated legal proceedings?
Let's compromise- Josh can do the drawing and Toles can do the captions
vvussell, bit late for compromise in Climate Science. Unless Toles wants to cartoon Clinton and Penitentiary, and demonstrate better predictive skills than Climate Scientists.
Would put my money on Josh if there were to be a competition between paired cartoons on similar topics by Josh and that other fellah.
A splendid idea , Ack- in honor of the Bish & Brexit, they can competitively redraw a Thomas Nast op-ed classic , like The American Ganges.
As to their past publishing rivalry, the metric is how many acres of newsprint their cartoons have consumed.
While tens of millions view six Tom Toles cartoons in ~200 newspapers weekly , Josh's real world syndication seems to add up to none.
Cue episcopal indignation at Nasty Tom's ungodly carbon footprint, as his cartoons weigh a gram and it takes tonnes of newsprint and acres of trees a day to keep him in print.
Russell. Worth is not measured by tonnes of newspaper consumed. The result should be judged by the depth and persistence of smiles generated. A near perfect example was the Julius Caesar/Jeremy Corbyn cartoon drawn by Josh that I spent much time examining for its inner subtleties, and its later crude misappropriation that had precisely zero subtlety.
Russell. Is gC correct? If so, then my interest is piqued. Your geoengineering proposals are interesting to me because they are easily stopped if need's be. I speculate that they might be used to brighten, and thereby cool ocean waters ahead of hurricanes/typhoons so driving them away from landfall.
I can foresee such a discussion being far more profitable than endless carping about cartoons (sorry Josh).
Kerry Emanuel beat you to it on hurricane heat, ACK- the paper has about 40 cites thus far.
Russell I am not worried by someone else coming up with the hurricane idea. When you think about it it's an obvious application - it took me a few minutes to come up with the possibility after reading a description of your company. Tells me I've still got it.
Any plans for a practical demonstration? I would imagine the organics within plankton might provide enough microbubble stabilizer. Look forward to reading more.
golfCharlie. Just how do you find out the true identity of posters who only use a non-de-blog? Thank you for unveiling the identity of Russell. It will make future interactions far more interesting and I look forward to them with greater anticipation. I do wish, however, that he do more than just play wordgames, at which I am appallingly bad.
