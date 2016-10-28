Michael Mann has a book out called "The Madhouse Effect" with cartoons by Tom Toles.

It looks like it's a summary of every alarmist strawman and lots of name calling of sceptics - well, I guess that's all they got.

Speaking of mad alarmism, 'The Stern Review' is now ten years old. There is a new GWPF report on it, out today, written by Peter Lilley and Richard Tol, which is well worth reading. You can download it here.

Cartoons by Josh